When Will Ambedkar Jayanti Be Celebrated? Know History And Significance About This Day

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated on April 14 each year, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr.Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly remembered as Babasaheb Ambedkar. The day holds immense importance in Indian history as it honours the remarkable contributions of Dr. Ambedkar towards social justice equality and the empowerment of marginalised communities. Here’s a closer look at the history, significance and all you need to know about Ambedkar Jayanti.

History of Ambedkar Jayanti

Born into a Dalit family on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar overcame immense obstacles to become one of the most prominent figures in Indian history. Despite facing discrimination and adversity throughout his life, Dr. Ambedkar emerged as a towering leader, scholar, jurist, and social reformer who dedicated his life to the upliftment of oppressed communities, particularly Dalits.

Representative image for Ambedkar Jayanti | Source: Freepik

Significance of Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti serves as a reminder of Dr. Ambedkar's tireless efforts to eradicate social inequality, caste discrimination, and injustice from Indian society. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping modern India and laying the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable nation. Dr. Ambedkar's contributions include drafting the Indian Constitution, which enshrines principles of equality, liberty, and justice for all citizens, as well as advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, including Dalits, women, and labourers.

Representative image for Ambedkar Jayanti | Source: Freepik

Celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti

On Ambedkar Jayanti, people across India pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar by organising various events including seminars, discussions, cultural programs and community service activities. Statuses of Dr Ambedkar are garlanded and floral tributes are offered at his memorials and residence. Additionally, special lectures and symposiums are organised to educate people about Dr Ambedkar’s life, teachings and contributions to the nations.

Representative image for Ambedkar Jayanti | Source: Freepik