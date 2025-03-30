When Will Easter 2025 Be Celebrated In India? Know Date, History And Significance Of The Festival

Easter is also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday. It is a festival and holiday that commemorated the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. As Easter is around the corner, let’s know all details about the festival and when will it be celebrated.

When will be Easter celebrated this year?

In the Bible, it is described that the resurrection of Jesus is the foundation upon which the religion was built and thus this festival is of utmost importance for Christians. This year Easter will be observed on April 20. The date is based on a lunisolar calendar, which is similar to the Hebrew.

Representative image for Easter | Source: Freepik

The day of Easter is known to conclude the Passion Of Christ which begins with 40 days of fasting Lent. The fast is concluded in the Holy Week. Several non-religious activities like Easter eggs and Easter bunnies are also a part of Easter celebration.

Easter 2025 celebrations

Easter eggs are chocolate-filled eggs or eggs painted in bright colours with sweets inside are gifted on this day. As Easter's day occurs after the period of 40 days lent fasting, people happily take part in these activities. Easter eggs also represent fertility and birth.

The Easter bunny delivers chocolates and sweets to the children on Sunday morning. Some people also arrange fun activities for children and adults on this day. The games like a treasure hunt where the participants have to search for Easter eggs and also other game like egg rolling or egg decorating.