The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Is Winn Dixie Open On Thanksgiving?

Festivals

The festival of Thanksgiving brings friends and family together. Read more about Winn-Dixie thanksgiving hours for the festival and also about celebrations.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
winn dixie thanksgiving hours

Winn-Dixie is an American supermarket chain and operates approximately 500 stores in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi. The company has had its present name since 1955 and traces its roots back to 1925. As Thanksgiving is around the corner, most of the people are confused about the timings of the store. Winn-Dixie is scheduled to close early, at 4 PM on the day of Thanksgiving The devotees of the supermarket will undoubtedly be delighted that they will be able to pick up last-minute ingredients for Turkey Day.

Also Read | Food Lion Thanksgiving Hours; Is Food Lion Open On Thanksgiving?

Winn-Dixie is working harder to ensure that everyone has a happy holiday by having later opening hours is just one of the many ways. Another is the "Price Match Promise" that the store made on their Twitter. The store tweeted that it will match any advertised price for a "Grade A Frozen Turkey."

Also Read | Kroger Thanksgiving Hours; Is Kroger Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

 Check out all the tweets of Winn-Dixie about Thanksgiving:

Also Read | Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Hours; Is Dunkin Donuts Open On Thanksgiving?

 

 

Also Read | Starbucks Thanksgiving Hours: Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving?

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG