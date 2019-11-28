Is Winn Dixie Open On Thanksgiving?

Winn-Dixie is an American supermarket chain and operates approximately 500 stores in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Mississippi. The company has had its present name since 1955 and traces its roots back to 1925. As Thanksgiving is around the corner, most of the people are confused about the timings of the store. Winn-Dixie is scheduled to close early, at 4 PM on the day of Thanksgiving The devotees of the supermarket will undoubtedly be delighted that they will be able to pick up last-minute ingredients for Turkey Day.

Also Read | Food Lion Thanksgiving Hours; Is Food Lion Open On Thanksgiving?

Winn-Dixie is working harder to ensure that everyone has a happy holiday by having later opening hours is just one of the many ways. Another is the "Price Match Promise" that the store made on their Twitter. The store tweeted that it will match any advertised price for a "Grade A Frozen Turkey."

Also Read | Kroger Thanksgiving Hours; Is Kroger Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Have you heard of our Price Match Promise? We'll match any advertised price for Grade A Frozen Turkey; we're that confident we've got the best deal😏 Shop #thanksgiving in this week's ad 👉 https://t.co/b4y1sMfLOm pic.twitter.com/hI7NPDfLjV — Winn-Dixie (@WinnDixie) November 19, 2019

Check out all the tweets of Winn-Dixie about Thanksgiving:

So you're not the best baker and you're supposed to bring the dessert this #Thanksgiving.. NO SWEAT 💪 Impress the fam with our tips and tricks on adding a some "flair" to our award-winning pumpkin pies! Head over to our instagram and check stories ➡️ https://t.co/NtnIsd7hya pic.twitter.com/JnP15XQbOg — Winn-Dixie (@WinnDixie) November 22, 2019

Also Read | Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Hours; Is Dunkin Donuts Open On Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Are you and your stretchy pants prepared? Don't forget to add the #DealoftheWeek to your shopping list👇 pic.twitter.com/QMjgJqkIJD — Winn-Dixie (@WinnDixie) November 20, 2019

It's 2019; time so switch up the routine! Let our expert turkey-pickers do the shopping for you. Shop #thanksgiving online at ➡️ https://t.co/6wUx8r9dnW pic.twitter.com/N894Hi59oy — Winn-Dixie (@WinnDixie) November 17, 2019

Also Read | Starbucks Thanksgiving Hours: Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving?