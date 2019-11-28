Food Lion Thanksgiving Hours; Is Food Lion Open On Thanksgiving?

Three of the most awaited festivals at the end of the year are Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Thanksgiving calls for spending quality time with family and also for the tastiest Thanksgiving dinners. Thanksgiving dinners are so extravagant that sometimes it takes weeks of preparations and shopping for a great dinner. But, there are chances that while making such plans, you might miss out on buying some ingredients. Thus, it is important to know which of the grocery stores you can rely on for such emergency situations. One of these grocery stores is the Food Lion store chain.

Food Lion's Thanksgiving Hours

The grocery store Food Lion is open for Thanksgiving. The store will be open from 7 in the morning till 4 in the evening. This is great news for all the last-minute shoppers and certainly something that one must be thankful for.

Other than visiting the store, you can also follow their Instagram. Food Lion has posted some great recipes of an easy-to-make pies. These delicious pies will not only make your mouth water, but they will also be a great addition to your great Thanksgiving dinner.

Another post by the grocery store has great recipes for Thanksgiving. These recipes are great and simple side dishes that you can add to your dinner. The recipe links of the same can be found in the Instagram bio of the store's account.

