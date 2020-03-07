Women's Day Celebration In Mumbai: Here Are A Few Events To Enjoy With Your Girl Gang

March 8, 2020, is celebrated as International Women’s Day. This day is dedicated to all the women and the achievements they received over the years. To grace this occasion, several restaurants in Mumbai are offering Women’s day celebration with great deals and exciting offers on March 8, 2020. Take a look at Women’s day celebration in Mumbai that you can indulge into with your girl gang.
Celebrate womanhood by visiting Seven Kitchens at St. Regis to enjoy a grand brunch with your girlies. While one enjoys this luxurious brunch, you can also check out some modern accessories by COACH.
Time: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm
For booking call on 22 6162 8422
This Sunday, spend some quality time with your girls at Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt. One can experience and extraordinary brunch as they will serve some of their signature food. One can also experience a live band and some take away goodies.
Date: 8th March 2020
Timings: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm
For reservation and more information, call on +91 22 6676 1149
Have a splendid Women's Day celebration as you indulge in culinary delight with live music and 50% discount for all women at Mosaic. Visit the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, 400071 to avail this exciting offer.
Time: 12:30pm to 3:30pm
For more details, contact: 84510 59503
To all women in Mumbai, visit the ITC Maratha as they hosting a women’s day celebration bu providing 50% discount for all the ladies this Sunday. One can also avail a 30-minute free foot massage voucher, that will be available for three months.
Location: Peshwa Pavilion, International Airport, Sahar Airport Road, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai.
Time: 12:00pm-3:30pm
Visit their official site or call on their help desk number to get more details about the same.
