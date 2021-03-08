Malaika Arora Teaches 'Diva' Yoga Pose, Dedicates It To All Women On Women's Day

Malaika Arora keeps posting #MalaikasMoveoftheWeek wherein the fitness enthusiast posts a yoga asana or an exercise every week and teaches her fans how to nail the pose the right way with the right posture. Since March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day, Malaika Arora celebrated the occasion with a yoga pose that she dedicated to all the women of the world.

Malaika Arora's Women's Day special yoga pose

Malaika Arora's photo on Instagram shows her replicating the reverse warrior yoga pose which is also known as Viparita Virabhadrasana in collaboration with Diva Yoga. Malaika is standing by the pool in athleisure wear that consists of a sports bra and shorts with her back facing the camera for the netizens to see the correct way of doing the asana. Along with the picture, Malaika wrote, "Namaste Everyone! This week’s pose is dedicated to all the women out there. This Women’s Day, I would like all the women to flaunt the warriors they are. Let’s celebrate the existence of women and how strong they are, doing all the daily work from taking care of the family to making a difference at her workplace and always gracefully surpassing what is expected of her. More power to these warriors." Malaika went on to explain the benefits of the asana and a detailed step on how to do it.

Malaika's fans who are in awe of the actor's fitness were quick to comment on her post with heart and fire emojis. Her comment section is filled with Women's Day wishes from her fans with many commenting on her flexibility and fit body. Read some of the comments on Malaika Arora's photo:

#MalaikasMoveoftheWeek photos

Malaika Arora's fitness routine and is an inspiration for many of her fans. Malaika often preaches about fitness and a healthy lifestyle through her Instagram posts asking her fans to also adapt to a healthier way of living. Her #MalaikasMoveoftheWeek is a hit among her fans and Bollywood celebs. In her weekly upload, she gives a lot of information about the exercise of the week and also provides a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the pose the right way. Take a look at some of Malaika Arora's fitness photos right below:

