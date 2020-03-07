Women's Day Quotes For Girlfriend To Make Her Feel Extra Special

International Women’s Day is around the corner and it is on this day that the people around the world appreciate women for their relentless sacrifice and endurance and greet them with 'happy women's day'. A woman is a beacon to some and the pillar that holds a family together. A woman has many roles to play in her life, managing it all with ease and grace. Here are some Women's Day quotes for girlfriend whom you can wish this Women’s Day on March 8.

Women's Day quotes for girlfriend

The patience to listen, The willingness to understand, The power to care, A heart that can share, That is what makes you the most beautiful creature of this universe, Happy womans Day.



A wonderful person and a great friend. It’s a blessing to have both of them in you! A very Happy Women’s Day to you!



When the world was created, you were created to beautify it and you have certainly done a great job because the world is smiling for you today.



The one person who inspires me a lot is you because you never give up and you always stand for the right…. Best wishes on Women’s Day to you my dearest girlfriend.



On the occasion of Women’s Day, I want to tell you that you are the most special woman in my life and I am so happy to have you in my life.



Women’s Day is a lot more than just gifting flowers and gifts…. It is telling that one wonderful woman that she has made a big difference to your life.



I will always have high respect for you because you are a fighter who never surrenders to situation Happy Women’s Day to the strongest woman I know.



Your presence in my life is proof that God loves me…. Wishing a very Happy Women’s Day to my girlfriend who has given me life a new direction.

These Women's Day quotes for girlfriend are likely to help you convey the message to your beloved one. These quotes are a great way to make your girlfriend feel extra special on this day of significance. You may choose to use these Women's Day quotes for girlfriend for your WhatsApp or Instagram stories. These womens day wishes will help to get your message across and even help to convey your emotions to them so that they can indeed have a happy Women's Day.

