World Humanitarian Day 2020: A Salute To These 5 Celebs Whose Gestures Changed Lives

On August 19, the whole world celebrates World Humanitarian Day, which is marked to commemorate humanitarian heroes who have selflessly serve global causes. Let us take a look at those who became real-life heroes from Bollywood whose magnanimous gestures have garnered much attention. Check out.

ALSO READ: 'Apna Sapna Money Money' Cast Features Ritiesh Deshmukh, Anupam Kher & More

Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood first opened up his Juhu Hotel to accommodate healthcare workers and distribute food and essentials to 25,000 migrants during the lockdown. Later, the actor went on to arrange busses, trains, and even a plane, to help migrant workers and students to reach home. He also provided food, water, and sanitizers to ensure they have a safe and comfortable trip back home.

Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty was seen helping on-duty police personnel by facilitating 11 hotels. A grateful Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh also publicly thanked Shetty for his selfless help and support “for the men and women in Khaki” since April. Soon after the nationwide lockdown began, Rohit arranged for rest, shower and clothes changing facility along with breakfast and dinner in hotels across the city for on-duty police officers.

ALSO READ: Vikas Khanna Dedicates Meal No. 27 Million To Needy People At The Golden Temple

Anand Pandit

The ‘Chehre’ producer, Anand Pandit was seen taking proper care of his technicians, and daily wage workers. He ensured that these workers weren’t forgotten during the pandemic. Providing financial and regular supplies of essential goods, he left no stone unturned to relieve the plight of the daily wage earners who were hit directly by the nationwide lockdown. Apart from his production house, he also spearheads the luxury real estate company Lotus Developers, whose pillars are the daily wage workers on his many construction sites.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES fund. Apart from this, he also contributed Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who have been working overtime to ensure thorough COVID-19 monitoring and testing. Moreover, he donated 1,000 wrist bands to Mumbai police which would help them in early detection of the virus.

Ajay Devgn

Along with providing essential ration to more than 500 needy families, Ajay Devgn covered costs to provide a quarantine centre in Mumbai’s Dharavi area with oxygen cylinders for approximately 200 beds and two portable ventilators. A 200-bed Covid-19 hospital was built that served as a health centre. As work in the hospital began, Devgn approached civic officials and offered other necessary help too.

ALSO READ: When Anil Kapoor Said His 'muscles Look Better Than His Face'; Check Out The Post

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Shares Breezy Photos, R. M. Drake Quips 'You Are Our Rainbow'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.