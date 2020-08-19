World Photography Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes, Status And Greetings

World Photography Day 2020 will be observed on August 19, 2020. It is observed every year to honour the art form. It is an unofficial holiday that celebrates the art and science of Photography. This year we will not be able to celebrate this outside due to the ongoing pandemic. Soe here is some World Photography Day 2020 greeting wishes and status that you can share on your social media.

Read Also | 'Ramayan Encyclopedia' Cover To Be Unveiled By PM Modi At Ayodhya On August 5

World Photography Day 2020: quotes

When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence Happy World Photography Day

“Indulging in Photography is like having a love affair with life.”

“A photograph is a secret about a secret. The more it tells you, the less you know”

"Beauty can be seen in all things, seeing and composing the beauty is what separates the snapshot from the photograph. Happy World Photography Day"

“There is one component the photo needs to contain, the humanity of the moment.”

"Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving What you have caught on film is captured forever It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything Happy World Photography Day"

Read Also | Amitabh Bachchan Quotes From 'Ramayan'; Apologises For Numbering Tweets Wrongly

“In images, there is a truth so delicate that it turns into greater reality than reality.”

"Photography for me is not looking, it’s feeling If you can’t feel what you’re looking at then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures Happy World Photography Day"

“Photography is the story I fail to put into words.”

"In photography there is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality."

“A portrait is now not made in the digicam however on both aspects of it.”

"If the photographer is interested in the people in front of his lens, and if he is compassionate it’s already a lot. The instrument is not the camera but the photographer Happy World Photography Day"

"The fine component about an image is that it in no way changes, even when the humans in it do.”

"A good photograph is one that communicates a fact touches the heart and leaves the viewer a changed person for having seen it It is, in a word, effective Happy World Photography Day"

Read Also | Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Says 'nothing Works As Love' As She Shares A Family Picture

“Taking pics is like tiptoeing into the kitchen late at night time and stealing Oreo cookies.”

"To me, photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting an ordinary place… I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them. Happy World Photography Day"

"It’s one thing to make a picture of what a person looks like it’s another thing to make a portrait of who they are Happy World Photography Day"

“The photo that you took with your digital camera is the creativeness you desire to create with reality.”

"To me, photography is an art of observation It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them Happy World Photography Day"

Read Also | 'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri Shares Different Looks With Thoughtful Caption, See Post