World Humanitarian Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes & Messages To Share On This Occasion

World Humanitarian Day is observed on August 19th every year to commemorate the humanitarian workers and those humanitarians who lost their lives in the course of work. This day also honours all the healthcare workers who provide life-saving support to the needy in difficult times. Read on to check some World Humanitarian day quotes, messages and wishes to share with your family and friends.

ALSO READ| Independence Day: Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Attempts Guinness World Record

World Humanitarian Day Quotes

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” - Martin Luther King Jr.

“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“Overcoming poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice. Like Slavery and Apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is human-made and can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings. Sometimes it falls on a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom.” - Nelson Mandela

“If you can’t feed a hundred people, feed just one.” - Mother Teresa

“To say that on a daily basis you can make a difference, well, you can. One act of kindness a day can do it.” - Betty Williams

“The power of human empathy, leading to collective action, saves lives, and frees prisoners. Ordinary people, whose personal well-being and security are assured, join together in huge numbers to save people they do not know, and will never meet….Unlike any other creature on this planet, humans can learn and understand, without having experienced. They can think themselves into other people’s places….We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.” – J.K. Rowling

“The destiny of world civilization depends upon providing a decent standard of living for all mankind.” – Norman Borlaug, father of the Green Revolution

“The fact is that ours is the first generation that can look disease and extreme poverty in the eye, look across the ocean to Africa, and say this, and mean it. We do not have to stand for this. A whole continent written off – we do not have to stand for this.” – Bono (Paul David Lewis), lead singer of U2 band

World humanitarian day wishes

On this occasion of World Humanitarian Day, we must remember that the only thing that will save us all is love, love even for our enemies. Happy World Humanitarian Day.

Services to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth. So, pledge to help others on this day. Wish you a very happy World Humanitarian Day.

Between the wars, it is important to still remember the humanity in our hearts and help those in need. Wish you a very happy World Humanitarian Day.

It is important to do good at every opportunity that you get. It is the acts of good that can help the world survive. Best wishes on this World Humanitarian Day.

All the power that we need to change the world and make it a better place, we already have it in our hands. It is up to us to use it and bring a change. Best wishes on this World Humanitarian Day.

Only brave-hearts can find the courage to look beyond wars and save humanity. Pledge to be brave on this day. Best wishes on this World Humanitarian Day.

People volunteering don’t necessarily don’t have the time, but they have the heart. Volunteer and save people on this day. Wish you a very happy World Humanitarian Day.

It is important to remember on this occasion of World Humanitarian Day that there are more things that unite us all together in comparison to the things that divide us. Look beyond the division and work towards protections on this day. Happy World Humanitarian Day.

ALSO READ| 'Sadak 2' Trailer Becomes The Third Most Disliked Video In The World With 11MN Dislikes

World humanitarian day messages

There is one thing that is going to save this world and that is love….. On World Humanitarian Day, let us save this world by spreading love.

Let us thank all those who work for humanitarian causes…. Let us thank them for their services and concern… Wishing a very Happy World Humanitarian Day.

No matter how bad things in this world get but with our good deeds, we can always bring this war to an end…. Warm wishes on World Humanitarian Day to you.

Never miss a chance to do good…. Because it is the act of goodness which is needed to save this world… Happy World Humanitarian Day to you my dear.

If we want to bring the change then we need to act on bringing this change…. On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, let us work together to make this world a better place to live.

We live in this world and therefore, we must work to make this a beautiful place and therefore, we must do good deeds… Wishing a very Happy World Humanitarian Day.

World Humanitarian Day is not about feeding hundreds of people but it is about each one of us feeding just one person to make this life worthy and to make this world more beautiful.

ALSO READ| Microsoft Launches New 'Flight Simulator' After 14 Years With An Entire Real World In It

ALSO READ| World Photography Day 2020: History, Significance And Celebration Details

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock