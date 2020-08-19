World Humanitarian Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes & Messages To Share On This Occasion

World Humanitarian Day is observed on August 19th every year to commemorate the humanitarian workers and those humanitarians who lost their lives in the course of work. This day also honours all the healthcare workers who provide life-saving support to the needy in difficult times. Read on to check some World Humanitarian day quotes, messages and wishes to share with your family and friends.
ALSO READ| Independence Day: Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Attempts Guinness World Record
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” - Martin Luther King Jr.
“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” - Mahatma Gandhi
“Overcoming poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice. Like Slavery and Apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is human-made and can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings. Sometimes it falls on a generation to be great. You can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom.” - Nelson Mandela
“If you can’t feed a hundred people, feed just one.” - Mother Teresa
“To say that on a daily basis you can make a difference, well, you can. One act of kindness a day can do it.” - Betty Williams
“The power of human empathy, leading to collective action, saves lives, and frees prisoners. Ordinary people, whose personal well-being and security are assured, join together in huge numbers to save people they do not know, and will never meet….Unlike any other creature on this planet, humans can learn and understand, without having experienced. They can think themselves into other people’s places….We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better.” – J.K. Rowling
“The destiny of world civilization depends upon providing a decent standard of living for all mankind.” – Norman Borlaug, father of the Green Revolution
“The fact is that ours is the first generation that can look disease and extreme poverty in the eye, look across the ocean to Africa, and say this, and mean it. We do not have to stand for this. A whole continent written off – we do not have to stand for this.” – Bono (Paul David Lewis), lead singer of U2 band
ALSO READ| 'Sadak 2' Trailer Becomes The Third Most Disliked Video In The World With 11MN Dislikes
ALSO READ| Microsoft Launches New 'Flight Simulator' After 14 Years With An Entire Real World In It
ALSO READ| World Photography Day 2020: History, Significance And Celebration Details
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock