Marvel Fan Re-imagines 'Spiderman' As The New 'Doctor Strange' In 'what If' Fan Art

Marvel's iconic superheroes are some of the most popular fictional characters in the world. Characters like Spiderman and Doctor Strange have massive fandoms, that love to mix up their favourite Marvel characters to create new and amazing 'What if' fan art. Recently, a creative Marvel fan imagined Spiderman becoming the new Sorcerer Supreme, giving birth to a brand new 'What if' superhero, Spider Strange.

A Marvel fan recently posted the above photo on social media. The fan reimagined Tom Holland's beloved MCU Spiderman as the new Sorceror Supreme (Doctor Strange). In the caption for the post, the fan mentioned that he would really love to see Tom Holland's Spiderman as the new Doctor Strange one day. He even gave the 'What If' superhero a new name, Spider Strange. This fan art has now gone on viral on Reddit.

This fan art was a mockup for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's very first animated show, What If...? 'What if' stories have always been massively popular in the Comic Book Industry. These 'What If' comics would take a popular story and reimagine it, with alternate scenarios, events, and endings. Marvel's new What If...? series will premiere on Disney+ and will deal with alternate stories/events from the Marvel movies.

Showrunner Ashley Bradley previously mentioned that the animated series would also include superhero mashups, just like Spider Strange seen above. She talked in detail about a 'What If' hero called Star-Lord T’Challa, who was created by combining the worlds of Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Ashley Bradley also said that there would be an alternate take for every single Marvel movie and that many of the episodes would explore movie/superhero mashups. Most of the MCU's main cast will be reprising their roles as voice actors for the upcoming show.

