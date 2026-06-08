World Best Friend Day Today: Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Pals

World Best Friend Day is celebrated annually on June 8. The day is observed to acknowledge friendsips which have stood the test of time and made life easier in some way or another. Be it childhood friends who have been there with you in all phases of life, or work friends who bonded because of shared baggage, use the day to express gratitude and celebrate the bonds that make life brighter. Whether your best friend lives next door or in another city, a thoughtful message can make their day extra special.