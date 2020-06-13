World Blood Donor Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance & Celebration

Every year, around the globe, World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) is observed on June 14. First observed in 2004, World Blood Donor Day serves to elevate the recognition of the need for safe blood and blood products. It also appreciates the blood donors for their voluntary, life-saving gifts of blood. World Blood Donor Day is one of the eight official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Check out the meaning, significance and celebration of World Blood Donor Day 2020.

World Blood Donor Day Meaning

World blood donor day is observed on June 14 as the World Health Organisation established this day as one of the eight official global public health campaigns. The organisation's ultimate goal is for all counties to achieve all their blood stocks from voluntary unpaid donors by 2020. In the year 2014, over 60 countries had their national blood supplies purely based on 99-100% voluntary unpaid blood donations, with 73 countries still largely dependent on family and paid donors.

World Blood Donor Day Significance

World Blood Donor Day is observed to spread awareness of the need for voluntary donors. The day also boosts the blood donors who willingly donate their blood as a good sign towards humanity. India is one of those countries that experience the world’s largest shortage of blood.

According to a study published in the journal The Lancet, India is falling short of 41 million units of blood annually. So in order to motivate the free and voluntary blood donors, World Blood Donor Day is an important campaign initiated by WHO. Unavailability of blood on time is what leads to the death of various patients every year. To save those lives, blood donation needs to be encouraged.

World Blood Donor Day Celebration

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14 every year, around the globe. Annually, WHO publishes a theme that is focused on this day. This year's campaign theme is "Safe blood saves lives” with the slogan “Give blood and make the world a healthier place”. WHO states that the idea to focus on the participation of an individual giver can make to improve health for others in the community. According to WHO's motives, this campaign can account for more people around the world to save lives by voluntarily donating blood regularly.

