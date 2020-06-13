National Rose Day Quotes To Send To Your Friends Or Significant Other

Each year, on June 12, 2020, the United States celebrates Nation Rose Day. This day is meant to appreciate the beautiful red rose. On this day, the US honours the flower that symbolizes love and romance. On this day, people celebrate the red rose by planting a red rose shrub or vine.

People also learn more about the types of roses and take an interest in gardening. Some people also give their significant other a red rose on Nation Rose Day. Here are some Nation Rose Day quotes that you can share with your special someone on social media.

National Rose Day Quotes

Also Read | Delhi Police Distributes Roses To People, Asks Them To Stay At Home During Janta Curfew

Bunch of roses I am sending you, Yellow to show our happiness, White to show our purity, Black to show our darkest secrets, and red to show our love.

I am sending red roses to my dream girl just to let you know that you are as precious to me as flowers are to bees.

Women show men beauty in things beyond their ambitions. Women tell men to stop and smell the roses.

Love is similar to a rose. When pressed between two people, it will last forever with the same pleasant feeling. Happy rose day!

Also Read | What Is National Loving Day? Know Its History, Significance, Celebration And More

The fragrance of roses will remind you of the closeness that we share and the colour of roses will remind you of the colorful moments we spent together.

Thorns with roses remind us of the tough time that comes in love life. It tests us but ultimately transforms us into a new person altogether.

Can you imagine the world without roses? It won't be the same because an important part of its beauty will be lacking. That is what my life would be without you.

Also Read | National Loving Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Loved Ones

May the love always triumph in the face of obstacles. May it outshine any ugliness that might arise, just like a single red rose amidst a field of thorns.

Anybody can love a rose, but no one can love a leaf that is near to the rose, don't love someone who is beautiful but loves one who makes your life beautiful.

Anyone can love a rose but no one will love a leaf that made the Rose. Don't love someone who is beautiful but loves the one who can make your life beautiful.

Also Read | Naomi Campbell Lounges Amid Roses As She Posts A Heartfelt Thanks For Birthday Wishes

[Promo from Annie Spratt Unsplash]