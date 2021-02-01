Did Kobe Bryant Have Cancer? Vanessa Bryant's Instagram Post Rubbishes Health Rumours

Kobe Bryant's legacy transcended well beyond the NBA and basketball and his loss still very much remains very fresh in the memories of his fans and family. The Los Angeles Lakers legend along with his daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash last year in January. And while tributes and homages have flown in for the late NBA legend over the course of time, some nasty rumours have also cropped up in the media, including Bryant having cancer.

Did Kobe Bryant have cancer? Vanessa rubbishes Kobe Bryant cancer rumours

Vanessa Bryant has angrily dismissed a company’s claim that her late husband not only endorsed its CBD oil but also used the product as well. Kobe Bryant's widow took to Instagram to share an article which claimed that the late Lakers legend had used CBD (Cannabidiol) oil, along with reports of the NBA icon having cancer. The ad for Premium Grade CBD supposedly appeared in a special health section of People and had Kobe Bryant allegedly extolling the virtues of the cannabis-based product. Vanessa Bryant clarified that neither People nor Bryant had anything to do with the product and that it was a hoax.

The scam article spoke about the late NBA legend supporting CBD oil, and how the Bryant Family Foundation was "rolling out" their own CBD oil. It further added how the 'Black Mamba' promoting the product got people to use it, providing an increase in sales. The article also mentioned that Bryant was a cancer survivor, but never talked about it. The Kobe Bryant CBD Oil conflict further goes up a notch, with the company also claiming that the product is free. Last November, a similar article had quoted Kobe incorrectly, where he spoke glowingly of how 'Maricanna RX CBD' helped him during his 20-year career in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant was one of the most durable players in NBA history, with his career spanning 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA icon won five championship rings, etching his name in the league's history books while being named the Finals MVP in back-to-back seasons when the Lakers won in 2009 and 2010. 'Black Mamba' had his fair share of injury troubles and came back from a serious Achilles injury later in his career. However, the Lakers icon made no apparent references to the value of CBD oil.

(Image Courtesy: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)