World Children's Day 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of The Day

World Children's Day 2020 will be celebrated globally on November 20, 2020. It is an annual celebration about children which is observed every year on November 20. The aim of World Children’s day is to improve the welfare of children all over the world. The day also promotes and celebrates children's rights. Various events and activities are held in various countries on this day to celebrate the World Children’s Day. People will also wish each other a Happy World Children's Day 2020. As the day is coming near, a lot of people have been wondering about the World Children's Day history and significance about the day. For all the people who are curious about the World Children's Day significance and history, here is everything you need to know about it.

World Children's Day history

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day. The day is since then celebrated to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare. The date, November 20 is also important as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. In 1989 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the same day. Since 1990, World Children's Day also commemorates the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

World Children's Day significance

The United Nations have said that mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as young people and children themselves, can play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations. The day is significant all over the world as it gives a serious message in a fun way. The day advocates and celebrates children rights and calls for actions that build a better world for children.

Because of COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations of World Children's Day 2020 will be done in a different way. Majority of the celebrations will be done online. Parents will be spending quality time with their kids to celebrate World Children's Day 2020 The pandemic has resulted in a child rights crisis. If they are not addressed and go unnoticed, the effects may last a lifetime.

Image Credits: Canva