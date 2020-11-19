World Toilet Day 2020: Know About Its Theme, History, And Significance

World Toilet Day is an observance by the United Nations that celebrates toilets and focuses on raising awareness of the 4.2 billion people, who have been living without access to safely managed sanitation. This day is all about taking action to resolve the global crisis and achieve sustainable development goals. It aims for water and sanitation for everyone by 2030. Here are further details about World Toilet Day 2020 theme, significance, and history that you must check out right away.

World Toilet Day 2020: Theme in 2020

People will observe World Toilet Day 2020 on November 19, 2020, Thursday. World Toilet Day theme in 2020 is sustainable sanitation and climate change. Know more about World Toilet Day history and significance.

World Toilet Day 2020: History

A philanthropist from Singapore, Jack Sim found the NGO World Toilet Organization or WTO on November 19, 2001. They chose the name World Toilet Day, and not Sanitation Day. It was to make the day easy to remember for the general public.

World Toilet Day 2020: Significance

There is an official page of World Toilet Day 2020 which has information regarding its importance and aim. While climate change has been getting worse, there has been an increase in floods, drought, and rising sea levels. It has been threatening the sanitation systems from toilets, septic tanks, to treatment plants, to name a few. However, everyone needs to have sustainable sanitation, which can withstand climate change, and keep communities healthy and well-functioning.

These sustainable systems also work on reusing waste to safely boost agriculture. Moreover, it helps in reducing and capturing emissions for greener energy. According to the United Nations, toilets can help in fighting climate change as well. Wastewater and sludge from them contain valuable water, nutrients, and energy. So, sustainable sanitation systems use energy productively to boost agriculture.

For making sustainable sanitation, the toilet needs to capture human waste in a safe, accessible, and dignified setting. After its storage in a tank, the collection service would empty it later and transport it away through the pipework. The next stage would be treatment and its safe disposal. So, the safe reuse of human waste provides the necessary water and a reliable source of nutrients.

