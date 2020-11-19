Suresh Raina's Wife Priyanka Posts Adorable International Men's Day 2020 Wish For Him

Suresh Raina's wife, Priyanka Raina penned a heart-warming message for her husband on International Mens Day 2020. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of husband Suresh and son Rio along with a long caption and wished them. International Men's Day is annually celebrated on November 19 to honour positive male role models and to raise awareness of men's issues.

Priyanka Raina's heartwarming message for husband Suresh on International Mens Day 2020

Priyanka wrote, "Role of men in our society has become more crucial then ever to ensure an equal world for men & women. So here is to the man of my life, the pride of the nation, best son, a perfect husband & an amazing father. #happyinternationalmensday. There is no role where you don’t fit perfectly. Thank you for everything you do for us." Priyanka's wish for Suresh left fans in awe as they heaped praise on the couple.

The southpaw, who was set to play for Chennai in the Dream11 IPL 2020, decided to opt out of the tournament citing personal reasons. However, the Indian veteran is still keeping himself busy these days with one initiative after the other. Quite recently, Suresh Raina took to Twitter and announced his project for a Ghaziabad-based government school, which is aimed to provide better amenities to the underprivileged kids. Moreover, he now appears to have had a fruitful conversation with Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on the country's sporting progress.

On October 29, Suresh Raina took to his social media accounts and shared a picture of himself with India’s Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. In the caption, the 33-year-old wrote that he had a “great conversation” with the minister regarding sports and the progress India have been making across all “sports verticals”.

Earlier this month, Suresh Raina also spoke with Jammu and Kashmir’s Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the discussion of building cricket academies for youngsters in the area. Additionally, he attended the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women’s Cricket Tournament in Anantnag back in September where he said that there is “so much more in story” for India’s Union Territory.

Suresh Raina retirement

The Suresh Raina retirement news was announced by the batsman himself on August 15 when he called it a day from international cricket alongside his close friend MS Dhoni. The left-hander had a glorious international cricketing career which spanned almost 15 years. Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is where he scored 768, 5,615 and 605 runs respectively. He was also the first Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game.

Suresh Raina Net Worth

According to Kreedon.com, Chennai team 2020 star Suresh Raina is valued at approximately ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Besides this, the Chennai star earned ₹35000 per match for domestic matches. If the player participated in an international match, then he earned ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per ODI and ₹3 lakhs for every T20 game.

However, his name was excluded from the 2019-2020 list since he has been out of favour in the national reckoning once his Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni resigned as India's limited-overs leader in early 2017. The Suresh Raina net worth also comprises his earnings from several brand endorsements. At present, the list includes BookMyShow-backed fantasy sports platform Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay. Apart from these, the player is also linked with mobile brand Intex, HP and CEAT Tyres. The player is believed to charge ₹7 crores per endorsement.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

