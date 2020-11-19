World Children's Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes And Images To Share On November 20

World Children's Day 2020 aka Universal Children's Day is observed on November 20. The aim is to promote international togetherness and awareness among the children of the whole world and thus create awareness about child welfare globally. November 20th is an important date as it was in the year 1959 that the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child as well as the Convention on the Rights of the Child. World Children's Day 2020 is different from International Children’s Day, which is celebrated on June 1, annually. The International Day for Protection of Children focuses to protect children’s rights, child labour, and guarantee access to education. Read on to know more about world children's day 2020.

World Children's Day wishes

The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy World Children's Day.

The sweetest period of anyone’s life is their childhood. A very happy international children’s day to all the kids in the world. Spend this day with unlimited fun.

Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy international children’s day.

The most precious thing in this world is a smile on the face of a child. Happy World Children's Day to every kid in the world. You’re so special to us.

May the innocence in their smiles and the purity of their hearts stay forever unfaded. Wishing a joyful World Children's Day to every kid in the world.

Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world.

Teach the children how to think rather than what to think. The way you are going to implant the seeds it’s going to bloom in that way. So, be kind towards the kids. Happy World Children’s Day.

Children are called the flowers from heaven and dearest to God. So, let’s take an oath to make this earth a happy and better place on for the kids. Happy World Children’s Day.

World Children's Day quotes

A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires. — Paulo Coelho

We cannot fashion our children after our desires, we must have them and love them as God has given them to us. — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Children must be taught how to think, not what to think. — Margaret Mead

Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up. — Jawaharlal Nehru

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man. — Rabindranath Tagore

World Children's Day images

Happy World Children's Day 2020!

In-story image credits: Shutterstock