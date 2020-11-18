Amazon Childrens Day Quiz Answers: Win Lego Classic Bricks Game Rs 10,000 & More

Quick links:
Amazon App is back this time it comes with an Amazon Children's Day Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Lego Classic Bricks Game or Rs 10,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Lego Classic Bricks Game or Rs 10,000.
There is a Lego Classic Bricks Game or Rs 10,000 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
1. Which prime minister's birthday is celebrated as Children's Day?
Answer 1 - Jawaharlal Nehru
2. In 2013 at the age of 18, which player won a world championship medal in this sport?
Answer 2 - PV Sindhu
3. Who among the following is India's youngest ever Grandmaster in this sport?
Answer 3 - Gukesh D
4. This movement became widespread after which 15 year old staged a protest outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018?
Answer 4 - Greta Thunberg
5. This child prodigy built a humanoid robot at the age of 8, and also developed India's first 3 dimensional printer. Name him.
Answer 5 - Angad Daryani
