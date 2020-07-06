World Chocolate Day Quotes You Can Share With Your Loved Ones On This Sweet Day

World Chocolate Day is an annual event which is observed globally on July 7. In some instances, it is also referred as International Chocolate Day. The day is celebrated by consuming chocolate and sharing it with your loved ones. It is said to celebrate the introduction of chocolate in 1550 in Europe. Check out quotes on world chocolate day that you can send to your loved ones.

World Chocolate Day Quotes 2020

You melt my heart just like a bar of heated chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day A day without chocolate is a day without sunshine. Life without chocolate is like an ocean without water. Just like I am without you!!! Happy World Chocolate Day! When we don't have the words chocolate can speak volumes. Happy World Chocolate Day! Chocolate becomes much sweeter when I share it with you. Happy World Chocolate Day! Every chocolate is like phases in life... Some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all of them are delicious. Happy World Chocolate Day 2020.

The most special gift to make or feel someone special is to give them their favourite chocolates. Happy World chocolate day to my special one. Nine out of ten people like chocolate. The tenth person always lies. Happy World Chocolate Day 2020. Anything is good if it's made of chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day! On this Chocolate Day, I am sending this chocolate box as an epitome of my immense love for you. Keep smiling always. Happy World Chocolate Day 2020. There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day!

Love is like drinking hot chocolate. It tastes amazing and keeps you warm in the years to come. Happy World Chocolate Day! Everyone has a price - mine is chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day! May your life be filled with love and happiness...And remember, when things turned rough all you need is chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day! Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world's perfect food. Happy World Chocolate Day! Chocolate epitomizes luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love like no other food. Happy World Chocolate Day!

