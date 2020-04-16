Desi Hack To Make Chocolate Lave Cake In The Classic Idli Steamer

One of the most loved desserts in India is surely the evergreen chocolate lava cake. With people all around the world opting for baking sessions as a part of quarantine cooking, here is a desi hack which might help you make chocolate lava cake without an actual oven to bake. All you need is the classic idli steamer and you can make mouthwatering chocolate lava cake at home. Have a look at the steps to follow.

How to make chocolate lava cake

Ingredients needed for chocolate lava cake

100 gms of dark chocolate bar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup maida or any all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

Read Out Of Baby Food For Toddlers? Here Are Few Recipes You Can Make Them At Home

Also read Quarantine Cooking | Here Are Some Microwave Meals That You Can Easily Make At Home

How to prepare

For the filling in the chocolate lava cake, take the chocolate bars and melt it in a bowl. Take another bowl, slightly bigger, and squeeze the lemon into it. You have to add the milk and wait for it to curdle. Once your milk is ready, take one spoon of vegetable oil and add to it. Separate one-fourth of the sugar that you had powdered and add it to the bowl. Stir the ingredients well until the mixture gives out the right texture.

Take another bowl and add the maida, cocoa powder and baking powder. Mix the dry ingredients well and then combine the mixture with the wet mixture prepared earlier. Make sure you mix well and make sure there are no lumps left. Take a pan and fill it with water. Heat this water to boiling point and keep it ready by the time your batter is prepared.

Take the idli steamer stand and grease it up with butter. Add one spoon of the wet batter to each of the idli compartment. Make a ball out of the melted chocolate which was kept aside earlier. Add these balls to each of the idli compartment and cover it up with another spoon of wet batter. place the idli stand in the pan and wait for it to cook itself. Keep a timer for 15 minutes and take it off once the timer rings. You have delicious chocolate lava cake ready to be served.

Read Cooking With Leftovers: Give A Fresh Twist To Leftover Dal And Enjoy This Delicious Dish

Also read Healthy Diet Tips: Food Hacks To Help You Lose Weight While Staying Indoors

Image courtesy: Shutterstock