World Day Against Child Labour Posters To Raise Awareness And Prevent Child Labour

World Day Against Child Labour focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in a huge impact on people's lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately, children are often the first to suffer in this case. As per reports, there are 152 million children in child labour out of which 72 million do hazardous work. World Day Against Child Labour 2020 is conducted as a virtual campaign and is being organised jointly with Global March Against Child Labour and International Partnership for Cooperation on Child Labour in Agriculture (IPCCLA).

Child labour during COVID-19 crisis

During the Coronavirus outbreak, children, especially from poor families, are at a greater risk of exploitation as parents fall deeper into poverty during any kind of economic crisis. Some families willingly or unwillingly send their children into labour while others seeking employment risk being trafficked for forced labour. Recently on June 9, 2020, the Supreme Court of India had set rules to curb child labour during the COVID-19 lockdown. The percentage of children in child labour is highest in low-income countries. As per reports, 9% of all children in lower-middle-income countries, and 7% of all children in upper-middle-income countries are in child labour.

Reportedly, Africa ranks highest among the percentage of children in child labour. As per various reports and research papers, the absolute number of children in child labour in Africa is 72 million out of which 31 million in hazardous work. 62 million children work as child labour in Asia and the Pacific region which makes it the second-highest region. The remaining child labour population is divided among the Americans (11 million), Europe and Central Asia (6 million), and the Arab States (1 million).

According to these research papers, in terms of incidence, 5% of children are in child labour in America, 4% in Europe and Central Asia, and 3% in the Arab States. So many children in the age group 5 to 17 are engaged in work that deprives them of a normal childhood, like getting adequate education, proper health care, leisure time or just basic freedom. This is the reason why every year June 12 is marked as World Day Against Child Labour to bring attention to the problem of child labour and to find ways to eradicate it.

