The World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 falls on the 28th of April. Every year, on the 28th of April, people gather to spread awareness for Safety and Health at Work. The day is also considered vital for people who lost their lives due to work-related injury or illness at the workplace. The Worker's Memorial Day also takes an initiative to honor them. Read on to know about the World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 theme and themes of many preceding years.

READ:Tom Holland Aka Spider-Man To Host Marvel Movies Themed Quiz Online Amid COVID-19 Crisis

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 Theme: Stop The Pandemic

READ:World Veterinary Day 2020 Theme | Learn Its Signficance & Other Details For This Year

READ:What Is World Intellectual Property Day? Know Its History And Theme For 2020

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 Theme is, Stop The Pandemic. The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to a lockdown around several nations. The theme this year is to somehow stop the pandemic and save as many lives as possible. The time to save lives and safeguard them has become more vital this year than any other. The World Day for Safety and Health at Work Themes of many preceding years are listed below.

READ:'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Makers Might Incorporate A COVID-19 Theme In The Upcoming Season

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2019 Theme - Safety and Health and the Future of Work

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2018 Theme - OSH vulnerability of young workers

READ:World Book And Copyright Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Theme For 2020

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2017 Theme - Optimize the collection and use of OSH data

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2016 Theme - Workplace Stress: A collective challenge

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2015 Theme - Join in building a culture of prevention on OSH

READ:International Mother Earth Day 2020 Theme: Goals Set For Biodiversity & Zero-carbon Future