Jennifer Winget's Most Stunning Cover Shoots To Check Out; See Pics

TV celebrity Jennifer Winget kick-started her acting journey as a child actor with Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya. The actor has since then worked in various daily soaps like Dill Mill Gayye, Bepannah, Beyhadh, Saraswatichandra, among others. Jennifer is quite active on social media and often shares her photos and videos with family, friends, and co-stars. The actor has also been featured on various magazine covers. We have compiled some of them for you to check out.

When Jennifer Winget turned cover girl

Jennifer Winget featured on the cover of TMM Magazine. The gorgeous lady brought forth the girl in her with this cover. She is seen wearing a skirt in heather, a shade of violet, with knee-high strappy boots. She paired it with a white lacy top with a matching camisole. Jennifer’s hair has a slight puff with a stack of bracelets on her left wrist. She looked all lost and dreamy like on a lazy summer day. For glam, she chose to have a soft and dewy make-up with a light lipstick and a bronzer to highlight her cheeks.

Jennifer Winget is seen gracing the cover of Dogs & Pups. The actor shared the picture saying, “Such a proud momma today as Breezer bags a cover story. Feel on the top of the world #mybaby#breezerlove” (sic). She is seen wearing a white top with a gold bracelet and looking cute in the picture.

Image credits - GR8! magazine website

Jennifer Winget is seen gracing the cover of GR8! magazine with her ex-husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple is snapped with Anas and Devoleena, who played a major role in Star Plus's daily soaps. Jennifer is seen wearing a blue saree which has shiny dots all over. She paired her saree with a golden blouse and opted for matching bangles. She completed her look with a puff in a bun and nude make-up.

Image credits - GR8! magazine website

Back in 2010, Jennifer Winget graced another magazine cover with Karan Singh Grover for GR8! May edition. The couple is seen posing ravishingly with amazing looks. The actor is seen wearing a white and yellow short dress. With middle-parted hair and fine make-up, the actor completed her look.

On the work front

Jennifer Winget was last seen in the web series titled Code M. The series also starred Tanuj Virwani, Kundan Roy, and Meghana Kaushik in important roles. The series was applauded by fans and viewers and was released on streaming platforms Zee5 and Alt Balaji. The plot of the series revolved around a military lawyer (Jennifer Winget) who is roped in to solve a case of the death of an army officer, killed by militants in an encounter.

Promo image - Jennifer Winget's Instagram

