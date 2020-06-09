Shoojit Sircar On 'Gulabo Sitabo's' Lead Actors: It Was Like A Family Coming Together

Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Shoojit Sircar spoke about bringing Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana together for the first time, his first film with the veteran actor, and many other things. Keep reading to know more:

ALSO READ: Shoojit Sircar Reveals Why He Chose Lucknow Over Delhi For 'Gulabo Sitabo' Shooting

Gulabo Sitabo was like bringing Vicky Donor and Piku together: Shoojit Sircar

In an interview, he was asked about his experience of bringing Amitabh and Ayushmann together for the first time. In answer to that, the director said that if one sees the trailer, one wouldn’t imagine that they are working together for the first time. He added that Amitabh and Ayushmann are excellent artistes. It was like a family coming together – like characters from Vicky Donor and Piku coming together.

ALSO READ: Shoojit Sircar Excited As Post-production Of ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ To Begin Again

He revealed that initially, Ayushmann was a bit shaky as Amitabh Bachchan has his aura and it can be daunting for someone new to interact with the veteran actor. The director revealed that later on, things went on smoothly as both actors were also quite happy that they were coming together, and hence there was a freshness to the casting. He felt like two powerhouses were coming together for a fresh start.

He also spoke about Ayushmann’s acting by stating that everyone thought it might be difficult for Ayushmann to act in front of Amitabh Bachchan, but he was very accommodating. Remembering late Irrfan Khan, Shoojit Sircar said that Irrfan had once said that one should have a co-actor like Amitabh Bachchan because he was so helpful - always remembering everything and giving cues, making the job easy for many, including directors and co-actors.

All about Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, is all set to release on an OTT platform due to the pandemic. A few days back, while talking more about the digital release of his upcoming film, the director revealed that the film would be dubbed into 15 languages. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

ALSO READ: I Pick Up Notes And Moments From Everyday Life: Shoojit Sircar On His Cinema

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan’s Loss Is One That He Can Never Get Over, Reveals Shoojit Sircar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.