What Is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Theme? Know Meaning & Significance

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is an initiative launched by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organisation at the United Nations. The day is observed on June 15. The principal goal of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is to provide our communities around the globe with an opportunity to get a better knowledge of abuse and neglect of older people. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020's theme is "Lifting Up Voices".

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day meaning

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is held on June 15 every year to raise awareness about abuse and neglect of older persons and raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect. The day was established after the United Nations General Assembly officially acknowledged it in its resolution 66/127, in December 2011. This proposition came into the picture after the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) requested to first establish the commemoration in June 2006.

"Lifting Up Voices" is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day's theme launched by USC Center on Elder Mistreatment. This theme serves as a platform for unifying Elder Justice and Violence Against Women by sharing the lived experiences of older people. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the UN proposed the campaign, "Safeguard older persons during COVID-19 and beyond" for the betterment of the elderly.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day significance

The mistreatment of elderly people is one of the least addressed problems in the world. However, with the changing of times, this issue is gaining faster attention. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked as an idea where people around the globe would come together and lend their voices against elderly abuse. This is a global social issue that not only affects the health of older people but also diminishes the rights of millions of older people. This is a dilemma that deserves the attention of the international community.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day celebration is done by organising various summits and events that talk about the social global issue. This year, the National Center on Elder Abuse (NCEA) and the National Clearinghouse on Abuse in Later Life (NCALL) have organised a virtual event and invited everyone to join them in Lifting Up Voices on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) 2020. Various organisations also organise events for the left out elderly people.