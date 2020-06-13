National Rose Day 2020: Know About National Rose Day Celebration, History And More

National Rose Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of June in the US and Europe. This year national rose day 2020 will be celebrated on June 13, 2020. National rose day 2020 is observed in June to celebrate the rose wine that complements several dishes and is enjoyed by people all over the world. It is one of the oldest known type of wine with its roots dating back to as early as 600 BC. The rose wine is generally made from the red grapes which make them very versatile in terms of taste, smell and colour.

National Rose Day 2020

A rose wine made out of red grapes is usually much lighter in colour than red wine and darker than white wine. The pinkish colour of the rose wine depends on the time the grape skin stays in contact with the juice. This process is also known as maceration. There are a lot of varieties in rose wines. Some are sparkling or semi-sparkling with varying intensity of sweetness, smell and dryness. The National rose day 2020 will be celebrated in honour of the beautiful rose wine.

National rose day history

In 2014, Bodvár - House of Rosés founded the day to share their love of the rose wines. The national rose day was celebrated first in the year 2014. Since then the day has given the rose wine lovers a day to unite together and celebrate.

National rose day celebration

National rose day 2020 or national rose wine day 2020 will be celebrated in the United States with lots of joy. It is a day which is celebrated to depict the joy of drinking rose wine. There are various ways in which a national rose day celebration is done. One can celebrate the day by having a bottle of rose wine over dinner. One can also share the bottle of rose wine with their friends and family by inviting them over and enjoying each other’s companies. One can also send happy national rose day messages to their friends and loved ones. Social media is also used to post images and videos of national rose day celebration.