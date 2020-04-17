ATM Pin Puzzle | Here Is Answer To The Popular WhatsApp Puzzle

Solving puzzles is one of the things people are doing during the lockdown. You might have received many puzzles on WhatsApp or other social media applications. One such trendy puzzle is about a housewife who forgot her bank ATM pin. The quiz is also known as 'ATM pin puzzle'. The puzzle consists of some math calculations. If you do not know about the puzzle or if you want to confirm your answer, here is the question and answer to 'ATM pin puzzle'.

ALSO READ | How Many Runs A Single Player Can Score In 300 Balls? The Answer To Famous WhatsApp Puzzle

ATM pin puzzle question

A housewife forgot her bank ATM pin, which is a four-digit number. Luckily she remembered some hints on how to recall the pin. The clues were that the first digit is half of the 2nd. The sum of 2nd and 3rd is 10. The 4th is equal to the 2nd plus 1. The sum of all the digit is 23. What is the ATM pin?

ALSO READ | 'I Have 6 Eggs, I Broke,cooked And Ate 2' Solution For The Popular WhatsApp Egg Puzzle

ATM pin puzzle answer

It is given that the first digit is half of the second digit which also means the second digit is double of the first digit.

Let us assume, the first digit be x

Therefore, the second digit will be 2x.

The sum of second and Third digit = 10

2x + 3rd digit = 10

3rd digit = 10 - 2x

Now, as mentioned 4th digit is equal to 2nd plus 1

4th digit = 2nd digit + 1

4th digit = 2x + 1

Now we have, all the four digits of a number = x, 2x, 10-2x and 2x+1

Given Sum of all digits = 23

x + 2x + 10 - 2x + 2x + 1 = 23

3x + 11 = 23

3x = 23 - 11

3x = 12, x = 4

Therefore, Four digits are 4, 8, 2, 9

Answer - The ATM pin = 4829

ALSO READ | Fact Check: Is KBC Running Online Lottery On WhatsApp Messenger?

ALSO READ | 'A Son In Law Called His Father In Law' WhatsApp Puzzle | Here Is The Answer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.