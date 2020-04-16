Mumbai Police's Nostalgic Tweet Urges Citizens To Avoid 'Nukkad' Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

India is in a complete lockdown and the COVID-19 lockdown has extended to May 3, 2020. Everyone has been strictly asked to stay indoors and not come out for any petty reasons. It is a very vital and necessary precautionary measure to fight the deadly Coronavirus that originated in China. Mumbai Police has come up with their own unique way of spreading the word.

Mumbai Police’s Nostalgic Way of spreading awareness

In their latest tweet, Mumbai Police has used the titles of several popular Indian television shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Nukkad, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and others. This photo reads, “Dekh Bhai Dekh, Bahar Mahabharat chal raha hai. HumLog Nukkad par nahi jaayenge Jo Mungerilal Ke Sapne hain, unka Flop Show nahi banaayenge."

In the second photo, it has written, “Shrimaan Shrimati, aap bhi Karamchand ya Byomkesh mat baniye. Corona se Fauji lad rahe hain, bahar jaakar Circus mat kariyega." The tweet has been captioned as, “A simple message that’s been just around the ‘Nukkad’ for decades. #NotJustNostalgia #TakingOnCorona.” Here is the tweet.

Mumbai Police is not only highly active on the streets but also on Twitter. Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has been posting several COVID-19 related tweets. Here is a street safety tweet by Mumbai Police.

(Image credit: PTI)

