World Laughter Day Quotes: Thought-provoking Words To Get Inspired By On This Day

World Laughter Day is an annual event renowned and celebrated worldwide to increase and spread awareness about laughter. This World Laughter Day is also a way to explain people about its several healing benefits, as well as about thousands of community groups around the world who habitually exercise comedy that promote wellness and overall well-being. Laughter can't mend or comprehend anything, however, it can assist with healing and dissolve all your stress. That is the thing that World Laughter Day is for! It is a day where individuals can relieve some pressure and laugh. Discover this happiness exercise and find out about what happens during World Laughter Day!

World Laughter Day Quotes to get inspired and enjoy the day with full pleasure-

“If you are too busy to laugh, you are too busy.” “Maturity is a bitter disappointment for which no remedy exists, unless laughter can be said to remedy anything.” - Kurt Vonnegut Benefits “Man, when you lose your laugh you lose your footing.” - Ken Kesey “So many tangles in life are ultimately hopeless that we have no appropriate sword other than laughter.” - Gordon W. Allport “I believe that imagination is stronger than knowledge. That myth is more potent than history. That dreams are more powerful than facts. That hope always triumphs over experience. That laughter is the only cure for grief. And I believe that love is stronger than death.” - Robert Fulghum “Sometimes I laugh so hard the tears run down my leg.” “Life literally abounds in comedy if you just look around you.” - Mel Brooks “And I have one of those very loud, stupid laughs. I mean if I ever sat behind myself in a movie or something, I’d probably lean over and tell myself to please shut up.” - J.D. Salinger “It is cheerful to God when you rejoice or laugh from the bottom of your heart.” - Martin Luther King Jr. “If we couldn’t laugh, we would all going to go insane.” - Jimmy Buffett “Nothing feels as good to me as laughing incredibly hard.” - Steve Carell

“To make mistakes is human; to stumble is commonplace; to be able to laugh at yourself is maturity.” - William Arthur Ward “I enjoy making people laugh. The trick is to tell them jokes against yourself. If you praise yourself, your stories aren’t funny.” - Michael Caine “To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it.” - Charlie Chaplin “I am thankful for laughter, except when milk comes out of my nose.” - Woody Allen “A man isn’t poor if he can still laugh.” - Raymond Hitchcock “Laughter gives us distance. It allows us to step back from an event, deal with it and then move on.” - Bob Newhart “A good time to laugh is any time you can.” - Linda Ellerbee “We don’t laugh because we’re happy – we’re happy because we laugh.” - William James “Laughter is an orgasm triggered by the intercourse of sense and nonsense.” “Laughter is a sunbeam of the soul.” - Thomas Mann “I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t laugh.” “There is little success where there is little laughter.” - Andrew Carnegie “A day without laughter is a day wasted.” - Charlie Chaplin “A good laugh recharges your battery.” “It was not a laugh but merely a loud smile.” “Laughter is the corrective force which prevents us from becoming cranks.” - Henri Bergson

“Laughter is the sensation of feeling good all over and showing it principally in one place.” - Josh Billings “A hearty laugh gives one a dry cleaning, while a good cry is a wet wash.” - Puzant Kevork Thomajan “Laugh at yourself, but don’t ever aim your doubt at yourself. Be bold. When you embark for strange places, don’t leave any of yourself safely on shore. Have the nerve to go into unexplored territory.” - Alan Alda “Everybody laughs the same in every language because laughter is a universal connection.” - Jakob Smirnoff “It is bad to suppress laughter. It goes back down to your hips.” “I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints.” - Billy Joel “I like being absurd.” - Jimmy Fallon “A good, real, unrestrained, hearty laugh is a sort of glorified internal massage, performed rapidly and automatically. It manipulates and revitalizes corners and unexplored crannies of the system that are unresponsive to most other exercise methods.” “A laugh is a smile that bursts.” - Mary H. Waldrip “Seven days without laughter makes one weak.” - Mort Walker “You don’t stop laughing because you grow old. You grow old because you stop laughing.” - Michael Pritchard “Laughter and tears are both responses to frustration and exhaustion. I myself prefer to laugh since there is less cleaning up to do afterward.” » Kurt Vonnegut “If you can’t laugh, you won’t make it.” - Jennifer Love Hewitt “I’ve always thought that a big laugh is a really loud noise from the soul saying, “Ain’t that the truth.” - Quincy Jones “It is more fitting for a man to laugh at life than to lament over it.” - Lucius Annaeus Seneca “The most wasted of all days is that in which we have not laughed.” - Sébastien-Roch Nicolas “What soap is to the body, laughter is to the soul.” - Yiddish Proverb “Remember, men need laughter sometimes more than food.” - Anna Fellows Johnston “Even if there is nothing to laugh about, laugh on credit.” “Dogs laugh, but they laugh with their tails. What puts man in a higher state of evolution is that he has got his laugh on the right end.” - Max Eastman “Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face.” - Victor Hugo

“The human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter.” - Mark Twain “Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.” - Victor Borge “Dad always thought laughter was the best medicine, which I guess is why several of us died of tuberculosis.” - Jack Handey “A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book.” - Irish Proverb “Laughter is therapy to pain.” - Terri Guillemets “Perhaps I know best why it is man alone who laughs; he alone suffers so deeply that he had to invent laughter.” - Friedrich Nietzsche “Laughter on one’s lips is a sign that the person down deep has a pretty good grasp of life.” - Hugh Sidey “Whoever said “laughter is the best medicine” never had gonorrhea.” - Kat Likkel and John Hoberg “A person who knows how to laugh at himself will never cease to be amused.” - Shirley MacClain “Laughter is a tranquilizer with no side effects.” - Arnold Glasow “No man who has once heartily and wholly laughed can be altogether irreclaimably bad.” - Thomas Carlyle, Sartor Resartus “What monstrous absurdities and paradoxes have resisted whole batteries of serious arguments, and then crumbled swiftly into dust before the ringing death-knell of a laugh!” - Agnes Repplier “Carry laughter with you wherever you go.” - Hugh Sidey Memes “When people are laughing, they’re generally not killing each other.” - Alan Alda “Anyone who takes himself too seriously always runs the risk of looking ridiculous; anyone who can consistently laugh at himself does not.” - Vaclav Havel “Life is a vale of tears in which there are moments you just can’t stop giggling.”

