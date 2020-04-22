World English Language Day Quotes: Thought-provoking Words To Get Inspired On This Day

The English language initiated from a small cluster of islands off the coast of Western Europe and slowly developed and got spread through a few permutations. Over time, with an explosion of colonialism, this language suddenly spread across the world like wildfire. And now, the English language has become the language of commerce in countries all over the world. Hence, English Language Day celebrates this worldwide famous language, its history, and its oddities in the month of April.

Also read | International Mother Earth Day Quotes That You Can Send To Your Friends

The World English Language Day is celebrated on April 23 of every year

Have a look at some World English Language Day Quotes for you to get inspired

We don’t just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary. -James Nicoll With hard work, learning English, and getting involved, there is no limit on what you can achieve. -Arnold Schwarzenegger To me it is very important to understand the nature of English and how it works. -Shakira Speaking English is like a tongue-twister for me. I can speak each word perfectly, but then you have to string them together, like "Blah, blah, blah." That's when I get crazy. -Jackie Chan Language is the road map of a culture. It tells you where its people come from and where they are going. -Rita Mae Brown

Also read | Inspirational Bob Marley Quotes That Will Change Your Life

The English language is like London: proudly barbaric yet deeply civilised, too, common yet royal, vulgar yet processional, sacred yet profane. -Stephen Fry The barrier of language is sometimes a blessed barrier, which only lets pass what is good. Or, to put the thing less cynically, we may be better in new clean words, which have never been tainted by our pettiness or vice. -E. M. Forster Today a reader, tomorrow a leader. – Margaret Fuller English is the language of a people who have probably earned their reputation for perfidy and hypocrisy because their language itself is so flexible, so often light-headed with statements which appear to mean one thing one year and quite a different thing the next. -Paul Scott Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language. -Henry James

Also read | World Heritage Day Quotes: Thought-provoking Words To Realise The Importance Of This Day

Language is “the infinite use of finite means.” – Wilhelm von Humboldt Is it not enjoyable to learn and practise what you learn? – Confucius English is flexible: you can jam it into a Cuisinart for an hour, remove it, and meaning will still emerge. -Douglas Coupland Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body. – Joseph Addison To have another language is to possess a second soul. – Charlemagne Language is wine upon the lips. – Virginia Woolf Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. – Benjamin Franklin

Also read | Relationship Quotes, Messages And Wishes You Can Share With Newly Wed Couples