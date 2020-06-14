World Elder Abuse Awareness Day aims to focus global attention on the issues of physical, emotional, and financial abuse of elders. This day people seek to understand the challenges and opportunities that the ageing population faces and brings together senior citizens, their caregivers, national and local government, academics, and the private sector to discuss and share ideas about how can they reduce incidents of violence towards their elders and increase reporting of such abuse. They also talk about the development of elder-friendly policies.

People across the country observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 every year. This day highlights the plight of elders at the hands of their relatives or society. So, we have compiled some of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day quotes that you must check out right away. Take a look.

Quotes for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020

The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind. - William Wordsworth

The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is around the corner! This year, we shed light on the impact of COVID-19 on violence, abuse and neglect of older persons.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (#WEAAD), taking place on Monday, 15 June, is all about making it clear that safeguarding adults – especially the elderly – is everyone’s responsibility. Around 1 in 6 older people experience some form of abuse. Recognise and report it.

It’s important to recognize the signs of financial exploitation, especially in the older population who are isolating to protect their health. This World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, learn the warning signs to help protect your loved ones.

Old age is the most unexpected of all the things that can happen to a man: Leon Trotsky

Youth cannot know how age thinks and feels. But old men are guilty if they forget what it was to be young. - JK Rowling

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15th. This year's theme is Planting a Seed for Change. Will you be planting a tree or flower?

The tragedy of old age is not that one is old, but that one is young. - Oscar Wilde

This is the global day for addressing & raising awareness of the issues surrounding the abuse of our older people. Keep an eye on our pages for info & how you can help raise awareness

June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Seniors are especially vulnerable to abuse, neglect and self-neglect. Reach out and show you care.

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Together, we can prevent and stop elder abuse

World Elder Abuse Day is on 15th June. Speak up. Speak out. Let them know that we care.

Monday, June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. We encourage you to check in with your older neighbours, family members, & friends to see how they are doing and if there is anything they need.

It’s important to recognise the signs of financial exploitation, especially in older Americans who are isolating to protect their health. This World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, learn the warning signs to help protect your loved ones.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (#WEAAD), a day to recognise the rights of older people. Let's work together to end abuse and celebrate the value older people bring to our families, lives and communities.

