World Penguin Day: Funny Penguin Memes To Send To Your Loved Ones

World Penguin Day is celebrated around the world on April 25 every year. This day celebrates the existence of the unique flightless bird. It also raises awareness of the threat they face every day. Penguins, with their black-and-white appearance, are adorable and unique to see. Listed below are some of the Penguin memes for any situation on account of World Penguin Day.

READ:Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Cases Hit 23K Mark; 1,684 Fresh Cases Reported

World Penguin Day 2020- Penguin memes for any situation

READ:South African Penguins Spotted Taking A Stroll In Simon's Town; Watch Viral Video

Funny Penguin Zoom Memes

READ:UN: COVID-19 Resulted In 'inspiring Examples' Of Cooperation Between Israel, Palestine

Penguin Winning An Oscar Meme

READ:Digital Book Camp For Kids Arranged By GurgaonMoms In Collaboration With Penguin India

Penguin Meme on Life

Penguin Meme On Work From Home

Penguin Meme To Send Friends

Funny Penguin Meme

Penguin Zodiac Meme

Penguin Meme That Will Get You Thinking

Penguin Meme To Send To Your Special Someone