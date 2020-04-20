South African Penguins Spotted Taking A Stroll In Simon's Town; Watch Viral Video

While the Coronavirus lockdown has driven people indoors, it seems like animals are having a nice time outdoors. There were various reports of animals that were seen along the crowded streets of various cities around the world in the past few weeks. And recently to join the bandwagon are the African penguins, who were seen walking the streets of South Africa. A video of these South African penguins walking the streets of Simon’s Town has taken the internet by storm.

The Penguin and Seabird rehabilitation centre SANCCOB shared a short video of the South African Penguins on their Twitter handle. They tweeted that the South African penguins are exploring Simon’s Town under the watchful eyes of the penguin rangers.

In the video that was posted by them, one can see the South African penguins walking the empty street of Simon’s Town. At one moment, the penguin walks quickly and soon stops waiting for his friends and once they reach him, he begins to overtake them. Seems like they were having a lovely time racing each other on the empty concrete road of Simon’s Town. Watch the video below.

Netizens react

The video went viral in no time and has currently garnered over 2 million views and counting. Netizens could not stop watching this adorable video as they went on to comment about how wonderful it is to see such unimagined things. It is very evident looking at the comment section that the trio of South African penguins has cheered many people. Check out some reactions by netizens.

I love how the penguin in front, stops, looks back & waits for the others to catch up... & then races off again 🥰💛😂 Very sweet! 😍 — Helga Links (@Helga_Links) April 18, 2020

Teasing us humans......😆😆 — marchelle hendricks (@marchellehendri) April 18, 2020

They’re on their way to rob a bank. I am convinced 😂 — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 18, 2020

This is so beautiful...keep sharing such wonderful videos sir.. — Mangesh (@iammangs) April 19, 2020

