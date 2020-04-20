South African Penguins Spotted Taking A Stroll In Simon's Town; Watch Viral Video

What’s Viral

A video of these South African penguins walking the streets of Simon’s Town has taken the internet by storm. Watch the adorable video here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
South African penguins

While the Coronavirus lockdown has driven people indoors, it seems like animals are having a nice time outdoors. There were various reports of animals that were seen along the crowded streets of various cities around the world in the past few weeks. And recently to join the bandwagon are the African penguins, who were seen walking the streets of South Africa. A video of these South African penguins walking the streets of Simon’s Town has taken the internet by storm.

The Penguin and Seabird rehabilitation centre SANCCOB shared a short video of the South African Penguins on their Twitter handle. They tweeted that the South African penguins are exploring Simon’s Town under the watchful eyes of the penguin rangers.

In the video that was posted by them, one can see the South African penguins walking the empty street of Simon’s Town. At one moment, the penguin walks quickly and soon stops waiting for his friends and once they reach him, he begins to overtake them. Seems like they were having a lovely time racing each other on the empty concrete road of Simon’s Town. Watch the video below.

Also read | Viral Videos From The Week: From Drunk Elephants To Drone Walking A Dog, Watch Them Here

Netizens react

The video went viral in no time and has currently garnered over 2 million views and counting. Netizens could not stop watching this adorable video as they went on to comment about how wonderful it is to see such unimagined things. It is very evident looking at the comment section that the trio of South African penguins has cheered many people. Check out some reactions by netizens.

 

Also read | Viral Videos Of Cats Playing Tic Tac Toe Surface As People Self-quarantine | WATCH

Also read | Viral Videos: From Ok Boomer Girl To A Mutant Pig; Here Are Trending Videos From This Week

Also read | 'Twilight' Fans Cannot Stop Raving About 'Bella's Lullaby' On Tik Tok; Watch Viral Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories