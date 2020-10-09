World Post Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share On Social Media

World Post Day 2020 will be celebrated all over the world on October 9, 2020. The event was established by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo as a means to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) creation in 1874. World Post Day aims at increasing awareness about the role of the postal department in the everyday lives of people and businesses. World Post Day significance.

The postal department has played a pivotal role in world history and is still an important medium to communicate. The day is celebrated with different events in different countries. World Post Day 2020 will also be celebrated by sending each other World Post Day Quotes, World Post Day images and also World Post Day wishes. Here is a look at some of the best World post day quotes, wishes and images to send on social media.

World Post Day 2020

World Post Day Quotes

“Thank God postal services were invented, or else Pigeons would have remained our resort!”

“Who thought sending notes, letters, or gifts over posts would be so easy! Postal services have made our lives easier.”

“The infrastructure of Nations all over the globe has highly increased because of the Postal Service.”

"The Internet creates as well as destroys whereas a post always just gives."

"Our postal services are a vital part of our nation’s infrastructure. Savour it."

"Without the services of our post offices, it would be very difficult for the whole world to stay connected and be one"

World Post Day images

Image Credits: Canva

World Post Day wishes

Honour the service that brings people closer every day. Wish you a very happy World Post Day 2020

On this occasion of World Post Day take a break from technology and write a letter and share your feelings with your loved ones. Wish you a very happy World Post Day 2020

Honour the postal industry on this day and help people all around the globe to get connected. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Post Day 2020

Spread awareness about the vital need of postal services in our community on this day. Wish you a very happy World Post Day 2020.

On this occasion of World Post Day, it is important to understand the economic importance of postal services and honour it for the way it links the whole world. Happy World Post Day 2020.

Dedicate your time to honour the service that links friends and family with each other from across borders. Wish you a very happy World Post Day 2020

Utilize this day to honour and respect the postal services that bring our families and friends closer to us every day and everywhere. Wish you a very happy World Post Day 2020.

Image Credits: Unsplash and Pixabay