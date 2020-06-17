International Sushi Day 2020: Know The History, Significance And How To Celebrate This Day

As the years went by, the traditional Japanese meal, sushi gained popularity all over the world. People fell in love with this delicious dish so much so that on June 18 every year, an International Sushi Day is celebrated. Read ahead to know about International Sushi Day’s history, significance, and celebration.

International Sushi Day: History, Significance and Celebration

To trace sushi’s origin, one will have to go all the way back to South East Asia and a method of preserving and storing fish for later consumption. Through a method known as Narezushi, fish was first stored by being wrapped up in salted and fermented rice, so that it would remain good and fresh for months at a time. This was made possible only because of the fermentation of the rice.

Initially, the rice was thrown away when the fish was ready to eat, and only the fish was consumed. Another step towards the development of sushi is far more similar to the modern palate. Known as Namanare, the dish was made from partly raw fish that was wrapped in a fish skin sheet and consumed before the flavour changed. By this time, Sushi had changed from a way to preserve fish and had formed a new form of cuisine.

The traditional form of sushi we know today came to exist in the Edo Period, between 1600 and 1800AD in Japan. By this point, the dish was unique to Japanese culture and consisted of fish and vegetables wrapped in rice, that was later mixed with vinegar. This form of sushi sure had regional variations, but the basic idea of it is still one of the most popular forms of sushi today.

People celebrate International Sushi Day as taking it as an opportunity to explore this cuisine and all it has to offer. Some people also hold small and private get-togethers where various types of sushis are served. Some even prefer visiting their most favourite sushi place and enjoy the most delicious sushi of their choice. This day is also a great opportunity to introduce a friend to sushi who has never tried the dish before. Some people also like to celebrate International Sushi Day by cooking sushi themselves for friends and family.

