Lisa Haydon's Birthday: Here Are The Answers To Some Commonly Asked FAQs About Her

Elisabeth Marie Lisa Haydon, most commonly known as Lisa Haydon, is a well-known face in the Bollywood, television, and modelling industry. She is an Indian by descent having an Australian nationality. On her birthday today, on June 17, as she turns a year older, here are some most common FAQs about Lisa Haydon. Read ahead to know more-

Lisa Haydon’s common FAQs and their answers

Parent’s nationality- Indian father and Australian mother

Sister’s name and profession- Malika Haydon, model turned DJ

Husband- Dino Lalvani

Child- Babyboy, Zack

Marriage venue- Amanpuri Beach Resort in Phuket, Thailand

Trainer- Namrata Purohit

Education- Has studied psychology

Entrepreneur- Owns the brand of organic beauty products, Naked

First commercial in Australia- For an anti-stretch marks cream

First commercial in India- For the car Hyundai i20

Dancer- Trained Bharatnatyam performer, also trained under popular choreographer Shiamak Davar for five years

Acting training- Went to Australia for acting training before she starting shooting for Aisha

Idol- Usain Bolt

Lisa Haydon's acting career

Lisa Haydon made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 romantic comedy Aisha and received critical praise for her performance in the comedy-drama Queen (2014), that garnered her wide recognition and a Best Supporting Actress nomination at Filmfare, among other accolades.

Lisa Haydon later starred in the commercially successful romantic comedy Housefull 3 (2016) and played a brief character in the Karan Johar directorial, romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). She is also a model in India and internationally. She appeared on several popular Magazine covers such as Harpers Bazaar, Grazia (India), Cosmopolitan, Elle (India), Verve, Vogue India, Femina (India), FHM, Hello, and L'Officiel.

