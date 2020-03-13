World Sleep Day Images That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones; Check It Out

World Sleep Day is celebrated each year by the committee since 2008. The day is dedicated to promote practices of healthier sleep among the people today. This day is also celebrated to spread more awareness regarding preventing and managing various kinds of sleep disorders that are prevalent today.

Every year, World Sleep Day is celebrated with the theme that focuses on a particular issue or aspect. The first-ever World Sleep Day was held in 2008 and the theme was ‘Sleep well, live fully awake’. However, this year, the committee has decided that the theme would be 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet'.

Every human being must get at least eight hours of sleep each day. However, sometimes, due to our busy schedules, we forget about sleep and throw ourselves into work. This can take a toll on our physical as well as mental well-being. Hence, with a motto to raise awareness about the same, World Sleep Day is organised every year.

