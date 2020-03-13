The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

World Sleep Day Images That You Can Send To Your Loved Ones; Check It Out

Festivals

World Sleep Day is being celebrated every year since 2008. Here are some World Sleep Day images you can share while also catching up on your beauty sleep.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
world sleep day images

World Sleep Day is celebrated each year by the committee since 2008. The day is dedicated to promote practices of healthier sleep among the people today. This day is also celebrated to spread more awareness regarding preventing and managing various kinds of sleep disorders that are prevalent today.

ALSO READ | Rang Panchami Messages In Hindi That You Can Send To Everyone

Every year, World Sleep Day is celebrated with the theme that focuses on a particular issue or aspect. The first-ever World Sleep Day was held in 2008 and the theme was ‘Sleep well, live fully awake’. However, this year, the committee has decided that the theme would be 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet'.

Every human being must get at least eight hours of sleep each day. However, sometimes, due to our busy schedules, we forget about sleep and throw ourselves into work. This can take a toll on our physical as well as mental well-being. Hence, with a motto to raise awareness about the same, World Sleep Day is organised every year.

World Sleep Day images you can share with your loved ones

ALSO READ | Holi Celebration In Hyderabad: Events Across The City You Must Check Out

ALSO READ | Rang Panchami Messages In Marathi That Will Add Colour To Your Loved Ones' Lives

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roozha365 (@roozha365) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mere Nanhe Kadam (@merenanhekadam) on

ALSO READ | Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Status: Wishes To Share With Your Friends And Family

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19