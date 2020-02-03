How To Prevent Sleep Wrinkles By Avoiding These Common Mistakes

Almost all of us consider getting beauty sleep every once a while, which is the best solution for any problem. But, according to Debra Jaliman, a New-york based dermatologist has proved it that sleeping can cause wrinkles too. Wrinkles are caused by the loss of collagen and elasticity which reduces skin volume and applying too much pressure will promote breakdown and lead to visible lines. Here are a few ways you could prevent getting sleep wrinkles on your face by doing nothing but sleeping,

Here's how you can prevent sleep wrinkles while sleeping

Sleep on your back

Sleeping on your stomach or on the sides means there will be constant pressure on the sides which can prevent unwanted lines. Dr Jaliman has said that this will help you in preventing pressure on your face and thus prevent sleep wrinkles. For some, this might not be possible but practising can make you get used to it.

Retinol

Retinol is a cream which contains Vitamin A. It is the most powerful tool to keep in your anti-ageing kit. Vitamin A in the cream can help you stimulate the collagen, prevent fine lines and sleep wrinkles. It is advised to not use this cream without prescription.

Night cream

Night creams are heavy and ultra moisturising lotions. You can select a night cream that goes well with your skin which contains hyaluronic acid that helps the skin in staying plump and firm. You can even substitute this with coconut oil to prevent sleep wrinkles.

Keep your hands off

Another common mistake we blindly make is to keep our hands pressed against the face while sleeping. Just like the thicker cotton sheets, our skin grips the rougher surfaces which causes wrinkles. One solution to this is to keep your hands under the pillow to avoid sleep wrinkles.

Change your pillow

Try to sleep on an elevated pillow or you can change your pillowcase is also another alternative to prevent sleep wrinkles. Fabrics make a huge difference to the skin and can be one mistake we make while sleeping. If you just cannot resist sleeping on your back, another way is to use silk pillowcases.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

