'How Did Quirrell Sleep With Voldemort On The Back Of His Head?': Daniel Radcliffe Answers

British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the role of Harry Potter in all the films from the franchise, spoke to an international news portal and answered the age-old question oft wondered by Potterheads all over the world. He expressed his thoughts about how Professor Quirrell slept at night with Voldemort on the back of his head and said that the practical way in which one would sleep in such a situation would be on their side. Radcliffe also pondered over the possibility of the Dark Lord not needing direct air to breathe.

As a refresher for those unaware, Quirinus Quirrell was the worried, purple turban-wearing Defense Against the Dark Arts instructor throughout Harry Potter’s very first year at Hogwarts. He also covertly had Lord Voldemort’s face on the back of his head. Daniel Radcliffe is poised to feature with actor Ian Hart, who played the role of Professor Quirrell, in his upcoming film Escape To Pretoria.

Daniel went on to guess that Lord Voldemort could have possibly survived even with front-of-the-face Ian Hart's air supply as he was anyway hidden inside a turban all day. It wouldn't matter if back-of-the-head Voldemort's head was put on the pillow as air would still circulate around the whole thing. He added that Professor Quirrell's side-sleeping would not matter in such a case.

This surprisingly in-depth response came from Daniel Radcliffe after he was taken aback by the question which had him jog his memory to the year 2001 when the film Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone had released in theaters. It was Radcliffe's first onscreen appearance as Harry Potter, an eleven-year-old orphan, who discovered that he is a wizard and had invited to study at Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Professor Quirrell had been the first of the many troubles that awaited him in the world of magic.

