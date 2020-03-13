World Sleep Day Quotes You Can Share With Your Friends And Family Members

World Sleep Day is celebrated across the globe to mark the importance of sleep and rest on the Friday before March equinox. This year, the World Sleep Day falls on March 13, 2020. Over the years, a number of renowned personalities have expressed the significance of sleep and how it affects one’s body. If you are looking for World Sleep Day quotes to share for the day, here is a list that you can refer to.

World Sleep Day Quotes 2020

Sleep is the best meditation. - The Dalai Lama

Even a soul submerged in sleep is hard at work and helps make something of the world. - Heraclitus, Fragments

I want to see beauty in the ugly, in the sink, in the suffering, in the daily, in all the days before I die, the moments before I sleep. - Ann Voskamp

Sleep is the most innocent creature there is and a sleepless man the most guilty. - Franz Kafka

Goodnight – may you fall asleep in the arms of a dream, so beautiful, you’ll cry when you awake. - Michael Faudet

Sleep is my lover now, my forgetting, my opiate, my oblivion. - Audrey Niffenegger

True silence is the rest of the mind, and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment. - William Penn

Not being able to sleep is awful. You have the suffering of having partied all evening without the complete satisfaction. - Lynn Johnston

Read 'A Quiet Place II' Worldwide Release Delayed Due To Coronavirus Scare

Also read Road Safety World Series Entirely Called Off Due To Coronavirus Pandemic In Maharashtra

World Sleep Day funny quotes

There are quite a few quotes that you can send your friends to wish them a happy World Sleep Day. These quotes will lighten up their mood as they have a funny tone to them. Have a look at the list here.

People who say they sleep like a baby usually don’t have one. - Leo J. Burke

My mother told me to follow my dreams, so I took a nap. - Unknown

They call it the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it. - George Carlin

Read World Sleep Day Wishes You Can Send Your Loved Ones To Make Them Tuck Back Into Bed

Also read SA-50 Vs ENG-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And Over-50s World Cup Match Info

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock