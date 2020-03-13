SA-50 Vs ENG-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And Over-50s World Cup Match Info

South Africa Over-50s will face England Over-50s in the 11th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2019/20 on Friday, March 13 at Jacques Kallis Oval, Wynberg Boys High School, Cape Town. The SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match. This includes the SA-50 vs ENG-50 live streaming, SA-50 vs ENG-50 live score, South Africa vs England pitch and weather report ahead of the Over-50s World Cup match.

SA-50 vs ENG-50 live streaming details: Where to watch SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match in India?

The SA-50 vs ENG-50 live streaming will be on the PitchVision website. There is no television broadcast available for the SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match in India. All SA-50 vs ENG-50 live score and updates can also be followed on Over50s' Facebook and Twitter pages.

SA-50 vs ENG-50 live streaming: SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match pitch and weather report

There is no verifiable documentation of official matches being played at the Jacques Kallis Oval and therefore, the nature of the pitch and the SA-50 vs ENG-50 live score cannot be accurately predicted. The toss-winning captain may elect to bowl first in the SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match. According to AccuWeather, Cape Town will see a high temperature of 22 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 15 degrees Celcius. There is a slight chance of rain during the SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match.

SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match: South Africa vs England Over-50s World Cup match preview

South Africa's last match was against the Wales Over-50s side and they won by 193 runs. Their best batsmen were Alan Dawson and David Duncan. Their best bowlers were Mlungisi Ngece and Bruce Wilson. England's last match was against India Over-50s and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen were Stephen Foster and David Snellgrove. Their best bowlers were Sean Cooper and Stephen Foster.

The SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match can be expected to be won by South Africa Over-50s, according to our SA-50 vs ENG-50 live match prediction.

