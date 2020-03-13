Road Safety World Series Entirely Called Off Due To Coronavirus Pandemic In Maharashtra

The Road Safety World Series on Thursday was called off following the Coronavirus epidemic. The tournament, which began last Saturday, witnessed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag back in action and entertaining cricket fans. The first couple of matches in the Road Safety World Series saw a tremendous turnout and the popularity of this five-nation T20 series only increased with tickets been sold out in advance.

Road Safety World Series called off due to the Coronavirus epidemic

The organisers had earlier cancelled the matches which were to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and relocated them to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Pune leg of the series was scheduled to be held in Pune from March 14 to 20. It was earlier decided that the matches would be held in empty stadiums, but due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the city, it was decided to call off the event for the safety of all players. The revised schedule will be announced later.

Update 5: In the interest of the public & players' safety & security, & in line with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisories by the Government, the Unacademy Road Safety World Series has been rescheduled. The new dates will be announced later. @unacademy @Colors_Cineplex — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) March 12, 2020

Road Safety World Series: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

The match between South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, which was supposed to happen in Pune, was later on shifted to DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, it now stands cancelled. Sri Lanka Legends started their Road Safety World Series campaign with a win against Australia Legends by 7 runs. However, they lost their second match to hosts India Legends by 5 wickets.

Sachin Tendulkar speaks about Coronavirus outbreak

Indian Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar hopes that the spread of Coronavirus could be contained by taking necessary steps. According to a leading media publication, Sachin Tendulkar said that the rescheduling of Road Safety World Series series is unfortunate but the right step at this point of time. He has asked everyone to be positive and pray that the spread of Coronavirus is contained.

