The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

World Sleep Day Wishes You Can Send Your Loved Ones To Make Them Tuck Back Into Bed

Festivals

There are some incredible World Sleep Day wishes that you can send your friends and family that will help them realise the importance of sleep and rest.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
world sleep day wishes

It is not a secret that every man, woman or child in the world loves to go to sleep. Some of the funniest jokes and memes on the internet are based on the fact that people are obsessed with their beds and sleeping. World Sleep Day is celebrated on the second Friday of March each year. This means the World Sleep Day wishes 2020 need to be sent out on March 13, 2020.

 ALSO READ | UK: Hillarys Paying Over £1,400 To Sleep As Part Of Their Research

Even if it is Friday the 13th, known to be inauspicious, it might be the best day for sleep lovers. There are some World Sleep Day funny wishes along with quotes that you can send to your friends. Here is a list of World Sleep Day wishes that you can send to your close ones.

 ALSO READ | Twitch Streamers Make Money By Letting Their Fans Watch Them Sleep

World Sleep Day Wishes 2020

  ALSO READ | Holi Wishes For Family: Greet With Your Near And Dear Ones In Style

Forget things, get on bed, have that cozy sleep. Don’t miss the chance. Happy World Sleep Day

Having been kept awake most of the festive nights, Sleep Day could not be more perfectly timed! Good Night all! Happy World Sleep Day!

 ALSO READ | Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Status: Wishes To Share With Your Friends And Family

Today is the World Skeep Day. Did you celebrate? Let me celebrate. Goodnight.

 ALSO READ | Rang Panchami 2020: Status, Whatsapp Messages, And SMS For Loved Ones

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19