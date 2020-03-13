World Sleep Day Wishes You Can Send Your Loved Ones To Make Them Tuck Back Into Bed

It is not a secret that every man, woman or child in the world loves to go to sleep. Some of the funniest jokes and memes on the internet are based on the fact that people are obsessed with their beds and sleeping. World Sleep Day is celebrated on the second Friday of March each year. This means the World Sleep Day wishes 2020 need to be sent out on March 13, 2020.

Even if it is Friday the 13th, known to be inauspicious, it might be the best day for sleep lovers. There are some World Sleep Day funny wishes along with quotes that you can send to your friends. Here is a list of World Sleep Day wishes that you can send to your close ones.

World Sleep Day Wishes 2020

‘There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep.’



The Odyssey by Homer#WorldSleepDay #FridayFeeling — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) March 15, 2019

Sleep is that golden chain that ties health and our bodies together...#WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/j8ynOdjaGn — 🧚‍♀️🅘🅢🅗🅡🅐💙 (@Ishra1023) March 13, 2020

Take the day off, sleep as long as you want. Celebrate one thing that everyone loves at the end of each day. You’ll feel refreshed afterwards. #WorldSleepDay #LiveInPride pic.twitter.com/TyJN9xDw1I — liveInPride (@liveInPride1) March 13, 2020

Forget things, get on bed, have that cozy sleep. Don’t miss the chance. Happy World Sleep Day

Having been kept awake most of the festive nights, Sleep Day could not be more perfectly timed! Good Night all! Happy World Sleep Day!

A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything...

Sleeping is a best medicines..

😊😴😴😴🙏💞#WorldSleepDay #sleepy pic.twitter.com/45Q3j6GlGQ — Thiru Dsouza🇮🇳 (@THIRUSouza) March 13, 2020

“Your future depends on your dreams, so go to sleep. Happy World Sleep Day” – Mesut Barazany#worldsleepday2020 #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/OeaMIhGzEa — NoteTheQuote (@_NoteTheQuote) March 13, 2020

Today is the World Skeep Day. Did you celebrate? Let me celebrate. Goodnight.

