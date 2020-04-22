World Spanish Language Day is also known as United Nations Spanish Language Day. The auspicious day is observed on April 23 every year. World Spanish Language Day was established by UNESCO in the year 2010 in order to celebrate multilingualism and cultural heterogeneity as well as to encourage equal use of all six of its official working languages throughout the organisation. Check out World Spanish Language Day images to share on your social media to celebrate the language.

Also Read | How to change language in Tiktok on your smartphone device? Here's a step-by-step guide

Images for World Spanish Language Day

Also Read | UN Chinese Language Day: When, how and why is it celebrated?

#SpanishLanguageWeek has begun!



In a few days, we will be celebrating #SpanishLanguageDay. To warm up, we're introducing a popular quote by #Cervantes, a major figure in this event.#SpanishWeek #SpanishQuote pic.twitter.com/dZosOFml0u — don Quijote (@don_Quijote) April 20, 2020

Happy #SpanishLanguageDay! Lets celebrate the history, culture and beauty of the #Spanish Language. pic.twitter.com/vZCFBlgebR — The Lingua Academy (@lingua_academy1) April 23, 2018

Also Read | International Mother Language Day 2020: A day to celebrate linguistic & cultural diversity

Shout-Out to all of our Spanish Interpreters! Today is Spanish Language Day! The goal is to highlight the richness and vitality of the Spanish language. Are you doing anything to celebrate? Don't forget to TAG a Spanish Interpreter! #SpanishLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/tlYXlpGHqb — CCHI Certification (@CCHIcertify) April 23, 2019

Let's celebrate Spanish Language Day! Check out how this beautiful language has transformed our history and impact at Partners! ¡Viva el español! #spanishlanguageday pic.twitter.com/tTsrPOiEBp — Partners of the Americas (@PartnersAmerica) April 25, 2019

Today we celebrate the #SpanishLanguageDay 🎊 Are you already fluent in Spanish? If not - #Peru is the perfect destination to practice and improve your #Spanish skills! pic.twitter.com/eBhuPxoRD9 — Inca Trail Peru (@AboutIncaTrail) April 23, 2018

Also Read | How to change language in VLC media player? Learn in easy steps here

اليوم هو اليوم العالمي للغة الاسبانية 🇪🇸❤️#SpanishLanguageDay



كل شخص يكتب الكلمات او اي عباره يعرفها بالاسباني تحت هذي التويت 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/0QVldzCjWP — Dee Otb 🎓 (@leaderluna) October 12, 2016

Over 500 million people worldwide speak Spanish :) Happy #SpanishLanguageDay! pic.twitter.com/TuG54vqyMG — RoLa Languages (@RoLaLanguages) October 12, 2016