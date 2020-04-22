Quick links:
World Spanish Language Day is also known as United Nations Spanish Language Day. The auspicious day is observed on April 23 every year. World Spanish Language Day was established by UNESCO in the year 2010 in order to celebrate multilingualism and cultural heterogeneity as well as to encourage equal use of all six of its official working languages throughout the organisation. Check out World Spanish Language Day images to share on your social media to celebrate the language.
Also Read | How to change language in Tiktok on your smartphone device? Here's a step-by-step guide
Also Read | UN Chinese Language Day: When, how and why is it celebrated?
#SpanishLanguageWeek has begun!— don Quijote (@don_Quijote) April 20, 2020
In a few days, we will be celebrating #SpanishLanguageDay. To warm up, we're introducing a popular quote by #Cervantes, a major figure in this event.#SpanishWeek #SpanishQuote pic.twitter.com/dZosOFml0u
Happy #SpanishLanguageDay! Lets celebrate the history, culture and beauty of the #Spanish Language. pic.twitter.com/vZCFBlgebR— The Lingua Academy (@lingua_academy1) April 23, 2018
Also Read | International Mother Language Day 2020: A day to celebrate linguistic & cultural diversity
Shout-Out to all of our Spanish Interpreters! Today is Spanish Language Day! The goal is to highlight the richness and vitality of the Spanish language. Are you doing anything to celebrate? Don't forget to TAG a Spanish Interpreter! #SpanishLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/tlYXlpGHqb— CCHI Certification (@CCHIcertify) April 23, 2019
Today we also celebrate #SpanishLanguageDay at #UnitedNations to bring history, culture and use of #Spanish as an official language @SpainMFA @SpainUN @UN #EnEspañol pic.twitter.com/f30TElkd4j— Global Spain (@GlobalSpain) April 23, 2018
#FelizDiadelaLenguaEspañola! As world's 2nd most spoken language it deserves a celebration! @UN #SpanishLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/yxTmKFo2EC— Charles Rangel (@cbrangel) October 12, 2016
Let's celebrate Spanish Language Day! Check out how this beautiful language has transformed our history and impact at Partners! ¡Viva el español! #spanishlanguageday pic.twitter.com/tTsrPOiEBp— Partners of the Americas (@PartnersAmerica) April 25, 2019
Today we celebrate the #SpanishLanguageDay 🎊 Are you already fluent in Spanish? If not - #Peru is the perfect destination to practice and improve your #Spanish skills! pic.twitter.com/eBhuPxoRD9— Inca Trail Peru (@AboutIncaTrail) April 23, 2018
Also Read | How to change language in VLC media player? Learn in easy steps here
اليوم هو اليوم العالمي للغة الاسبانية 🇪🇸❤️#SpanishLanguageDay— Dee Otb 🎓 (@leaderluna) October 12, 2016
كل شخص يكتب الكلمات او اي عباره يعرفها بالاسباني تحت هذي التويت 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/0QVldzCjWP
Over 500 million people worldwide speak Spanish :) Happy #SpanishLanguageDay! pic.twitter.com/TuG54vqyMG— RoLa Languages (@RoLaLanguages) October 12, 2016
Today we celebrate: #Spanish Language Day (Día del Idioma Español en las Naciones Unidas) #SpanishLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/LYg9TdN3IV— Learn Spanish Online (@SpanishToMove) October 12, 2016
Congratulations on the Un Spanish Language Day! #headin #spanish #spanishlanguage #spanishlanguageday pic.twitter.com/sqqD8IozvA— Headway Institute (@Headin_Pro) October 12, 2015
Today is #SpanishLanguageDay and Google is on it #Español pic.twitter.com/uhjQ7uK3QT— Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) April 23, 2015