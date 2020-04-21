How To Change Language In Tiktok On Your Smartphone Device? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Tiktok is amongst the most promising social media platforms that has hooked the world to create short videos for entertainment purpose. Numerous people around the globe use this social media app not only to create short video contents but they also play games, watch other creators and more on this social app. However, with an ever-growing audience in the world, the app offers content in 39 languages to choose from. If you are wondering how to change language in Tiktok app in Tamil or other Indian languages, here is everything you need to know.

How to change language in Tiktok app?

Changing language on Tiktok App is simple and easy. One can simply choose their preferred language from the extensive list of the app. The application is available for users in 39 languages and one can effectively find it in the Profile section. To change the Tiktok language setting, use these methods below-

Open your Tiktok app on your smartphone device

Go to your Profile tab in the Tiktok app.

Tap on the "Three Dot" icon or the Settings icon in the top right corner of the app screen.

Tap on the "Language" option.

Tap on the "App Language" and select a language from the list.

Tap on the desired language and click "Save" or "Confirm."

Use this method to change Tiktok Language Setting on your mobile app effectively. To change the language back to English, follow the same given steps. If you have mistakenly chosen the wrong language and you are unable to change the Tiktok Language Setting, try uninstalling and reinstalling the app for it to go back to English as the primary language. Also, if your preferred language is not available on the app currently, wait for Tiktok to add it in their list of offered languages.

