How To Change Language In VLC Media Player? Learn In Easy Steps Here

VLC media player is amongst the most-trusted media player apps used by numerous people around the globe. The software is known for running videos which other apps cannot run. The VLC media player software comes in 50 languages to choose from. If you are wondering how to change language in VLC media player, here is everything you need to know-

How to change the language in VLC media player?

To change the language on the VLC Media Player interface from English to your preferred language, here is a quick guide on how to change language in VLC-

Open VLC Media Player Go to Tools menu and click on Preferences or Press CTRL + P Click on the interface tab/icon on the top left (should be selected by default) From the languages option, select the menu/interface language you prefer Click save or hit enter Close and restart VLC. The effect should take place.

How to change the audio language in VLC media player?

To change the audio language in VLC, just open the multi-language video in VLC media player. Right-click in that video and click “Audio” and choose “Audio Track”. Under the Audio Track, you can select any one of the languages like Track 1 – [English], Track 2 – [Hindi], Track 3 – [Tamil], and more.

Use this method to change Language Setting in VLC media player on your device effectively. To change the language back to English, follow the same given steps. If you have mistakenly chosen the wrong language and you are unable to change the VLC Language Setting, try uninstalling and reinstalling the app for it to go back to English as the primary language. Also, if your preferred language is not available on the app currently, wait for VLC to add it in their list of offered languages.

