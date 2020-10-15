World Students Day Quotes To Share On APJ Abdul Kalam's 89th Birth Anniversary Today

World Students Day is celebrated on October 15 every year. It marks India's 11th president and aerospace scientist, the late APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday. World Students Day was recognised by the UN in 2010, when the organisation decided to honour the renowned scientist, from then Abdul Kalam's birthday was declared as World Students Day.

Abdul Kalam is known not only as a renowned scientist and ex-president of India, but he is also known as a teacher, philosopher as well. Being an honourable teacher himself, he had given many speeches to the students in different parts of the world, where he spoke about his journey in his school and how he became interested towards aerospace that he finally became an aerospace scientist himself, he is regarded as one of the great teachers in the history of India for that matter. Popularly known as the 'Missile Man', APJ Abdul Kalam was born in a small village in Tamil Nadu, on October 15, 1931. Here are some quotes by Abdul Kalam himself to remember the teacher, scientist and former president of India on his birth anniversary as well as on World Students Day. This year the theme of the World Students' Day 2020 is ‘Learning for people, planet, prosperity, and peace’.

World Students Day quotes

The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.

“Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect. If only the real sense of education could be realized by each individual and carried forward in every field of human activity, the world will be so much a better place to live in."

“Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honor for me.”

Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result into action.

One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions.

If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.

If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved

“If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning”

“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

“All birds find shelter during a rain. But the eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds. Problems are common, but attitude makes the difference!”

Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work

“We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.”

“All of us do not have equal talent. But , all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.”

“Success Is When Your “Signature” Changes to “Autograph”

