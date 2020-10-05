World Teachers Day 2020 Falls On Oct. 5; See Quotes, Wishes, Messages To Share With Others

According to UNESCO, the World Teachers Day is held annually on October 5 since 1994. The day is observed to celebrate the teachers all over the world and appreciate their efforts and influence on a child's life and education. This year in 2020, the World Teachers day theme is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”.
World Teachers Day 2020 Quotes
- You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. - Swami Vivekananda
- Upon the subject of education, not presuming to dictate any plan or system respecting it, I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people may be engaged in. - Abraham Lincoln
- Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important. - Bill Gates
- Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me. - Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
- It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.- Albert Einstein
- The true teachers are those who help us think of ourselves. - Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan
- I have always felt the true teacher for a pupil is his teacher. - Mahatma Gandhi
- Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well. - Aristotle
World Teachers Day wishes
- Good teachers are the reason why ordinary students dream to do extraordinary things. Happy World Teachers' Day!
- Thanks for being a true mentor of our hearts. Happy World Teachers day
- Dear Teacher, Thanks for inspiring hope in me, Igniting my imagination, And instilling in me – a love of learning..Happy World Teacher’s Day!
- You were a mentor of life. Although I did not realize this before. Now it feels wonderful to have someone lead me in the right path in life. Happy World Teacher’s Day!
- Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring, you proved that learning can be a joyous and pleasant experience, You are a wonderful teacher, Wishing you a Happy World Teachers Day!
- You have always been my inspiration who guided me all throughout. Thanks for being my true mentor. Wishing that this Teachers' Day be really special for you!
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
World Teachers Day 2020 messages
- Dear teacher, thank you for planting the seeds that are going to last a lifetime! I love you for everything you have ever done for me, happy World teachers day!
- Thanks for guiding me whenever I felt lost and nourishing my abilities and helping me to overcome my fears! A very happy World teachers day to you, Sir!
- Everyone is not capable of teaching; thanks for being a true mentor who my children can always look up to! Sending my love and warmth to you!
- You’ve taught me everything I know. Because of you I don’t think that studying is boring, because of you I feel packed with knowledge and wisdom. My life wouldn’t be the same without you. After all, it’s all that matters. Happy World Teacher’s Day!
- You are the wisest person I know. You were born to share your wisdom with others, and I feel very lucky to be one of your students. I’m sure everyone who knows you understands what I’m talking about. Happy World Teacher’s Day!
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock