World Teachers Day 2020 Falls On Oct. 5; See Quotes, Wishes, Messages To Share With Others

According to UNESCO, the World Teachers Day is held annually on October 5 since 1994. The day is observed to celebrate the teachers all over the world and appreciate their efforts and influence on a child's life and education. This year in 2020, the World Teachers day theme is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”.

World Teachers Day 2020 Quotes

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul. - Swami Vivekananda

Upon the subject of education, not presuming to dictate any plan or system respecting it, I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which we as a people may be engaged in. - Abraham Lincoln

Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important. - Bill Gates

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me. - Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.- Albert Einstein

The true teachers are those who help us think of ourselves. - Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

I have always felt the true teacher for a pupil is his teacher. - Mahatma Gandhi

Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well. - Aristotle

World Teachers Day wishes

Good teachers are the reason why ordinary students dream to do extraordinary things. Happy World Teachers' Day!

Thanks for being a true mentor of our hearts. Happy World Teachers day

Dear Teacher, Thanks for inspiring hope in me, Igniting my imagination, And instilling in me – a love of learning..Happy World Teacher’s Day!

You were a mentor of life. Although I did not realize this before. Now it feels wonderful to have someone lead me in the right path in life. Happy World Teacher’s Day!

Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring, you proved that learning can be a joyous and pleasant experience, You are a wonderful teacher, Wishing you a Happy World Teachers Day!

You have always been my inspiration who guided me all throughout. Thanks for being my true mentor. Wishing that this Teachers' Day be really special for you!

World Teachers Day 2020 messages

Dear teacher, thank you for planting the seeds that are going to last a lifetime! I love you for everything you have ever done for me, happy World teachers day!

Thanks for guiding me whenever I felt lost and nourishing my abilities and helping me to overcome my fears! A very happy World teachers day to you, Sir!

Everyone is not capable of teaching; thanks for being a true mentor who my children can always look up to! Sending my love and warmth to you!

You’ve taught me everything I know. Because of you I don’t think that studying is boring, because of you I feel packed with knowledge and wisdom. My life wouldn’t be the same without you. After all, it’s all that matters. Happy World Teacher’s Day!

You are the wisest person I know. You were born to share your wisdom with others, and I feel very lucky to be one of your students. I’m sure everyone who knows you understands what I’m talking about. Happy World Teacher’s Day!

